YORKVILLE - An Indiana man was charged with criminal damage to property in connection with what police described as a road rage incident at 7:50 a.m. on April 14 at the intersection of Routes 34 and 47 in Yorkville.

Police said Gilbert Perez, 25, of Hammond, Indiana, broke the rear passenger quarter window of a vehicle driven by a Plano man.

Information in this report is obtained from local police departments. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.