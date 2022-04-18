BREAKING: Oswego police locate body of missing woman in retention pond

Oswego police recovered the body of a 69 year-old woman from a retention pond late Saturday night, April 16.

In a statement, police said officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of Springbrook Trail South at approximately 11:06 p.m. on a report of a missing woman.

Police said the woman’s husband had called them after she had gone for a walk and did not return.

Officers located the woman’s body at approximately 11:27 p.m. partially submerged in a retention bond near the southeast corner of Springbrook Trail South and Farmington Lakes Drive.

Police said officers immediately began performing CPR until paramedics arrived and transported the woman to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Police are withholding the name of the woman at this time.

Police said their preliminary investigation did not indicate foul play in the incident. However, police said their investigation is ongoing and pending an autopsy scheduled for Tuesday, April 19 at the Kane County Coroner’s Office.



