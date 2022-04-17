Yorkville Boy Scout hosting model train show April 24

Yorkville Boy Scout Troop 40 Eagle Scout candidate George Werderich will host GFW Trainfair, a model train show, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at the Yorkville American Legion, 9054 E. Veterans Parkway, Yorkville.

The show will feature four large award-winning O- and HO-gauge train layouts. Filling the American Legion hall, the Midwest Division of the Train Collectors Association, the Valley Model Railroad and local hobby store Denny’s Trains and Things will be among those displaying layouts.

There is no charge for admission, but donations will be gratefully accepted. Proceeds from the event will be used to help fund Werderich’s Eagle Scout community service project of building a train station on the Prairie State Railroad at Plowman’s Park in Big Rock.

The model train show will be fun for the whole family. In addition to the layouts, there will be a garage sale of model trains and train-related items. Lunch and refreshments will be available.