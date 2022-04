ABATE of IL, Inc. held a Legislative Day on Wednesday, March 23, at the Capitol Building in Springfield. Open Roads ABATE members, along with many other ABATE of Illinois members, met with members of the House and Senate in person over the course of the day and evening. Thanks to ABATE members who attended Legislative Day, Senate Bill 2940, which makes sure motorcycles are treated equally when planning Illinois transportation future, gained 15 additional sponsors.