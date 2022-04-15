United Church of Sandwich holding barbecue fundraiser May 1

The United Church of Sandwich, located at 512 Lions Road in Sandwich, is hosting its annual drive-thru pork chop BBQ from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 1.

Tickets are $15 and include two pork chops, beans, coleslaw, applesauce and a roll. Buy tickets by April 22 to have your name entered into a drawing to win free homemade pies.

The tickets are being sold at Balloons Aloft, 704 E. Church St. in Sandwich, by church members and at the church office. Call 815-786-9243 or visit unitedchurchsandwich.org for details.