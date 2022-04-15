Plano School District 88 dedicates bench in memory of beloved elementary teacher

The Plano School District 88 and Plano Education Foundation will dedicate a special bench in honor of Mrs. Helen Smith on Monday, April 25 at 5:30 p.m. at Centennial School, located at 800 S. West Street in Plano.

Helen Smith, 89, passed away July 28, 2020. She was a beloved elementary school teacher at Centennial School from 1965-1990 and a pillar in the community.

Smith was also very active in the Plano Education Foundation and Plano Library, hosting special historical events, American Girl parties and tea parties for children in the community.

Former colleagues, students, family and friends are invited to join in the celebration to honor Mrs. Helen Smith and her long career and dedication to young people in Plano.

Her husband Ed Smith and family still live in the area and will attend the dedication in her honor.



