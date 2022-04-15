Judge denies new trial for Boulder Hill man found guilty of manslaughter in death of his stepdaughter, 6

YORKVILLE – A Kendall County judge denied a new trial for a Boulder Hill man found guilty earlier this year of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the 2020 death of his 6-year-old stepdaughter.

Kendall County Presiding Judge Robert Pilmer on Friday rejected Public Defender Clyde Guilamo’s arguments for retrying the case of James Davidson, 30, who was convicted by a jury of both felony counts on Feb. 16. He also was convicted of endangering the life and health of a child.

Six-year-old Kerrigan Rutherford was found dead on July 2, 2020, in the bedroom of the family home in the 100 block of Boulder Hill Pass in unincorporated Boulder Hill.

The interior of the Boulder Hill home where 6 year-old Kerrigan Rutherford died in July 2020. (Photo provided by the Kendall County Sheriff's Office)

An attorney for Rutherford’s mother, Courtny Davidson, on April 12 said the woman will plead guilty to the same two felony charges on which her husband was convicted.

The Kendall County Coroner’s Office ruled Rutherford’s death a homicide caused by an overdose of olanzapine, a medication used to treat schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adolescents and adults.

Courtny Davidson, 34, is diagnosed as bipolar and authorities found about 10 types of medication in the home, according to court documents.

During James Davidson’s trial, what emerged from the testimony and evidence was that both of the Davidsons had given their daughter the pills in order to get her to go to sleep the night of July 1, 2020.

Based on testimony, it appeared the girl had ingested at least five 10 mg capsules of the drug, which is not intended for children.

In his motion for a new trial, Guilamo argued that James and Courtny Davidson had acted separately and without intent to do harm.

Guilamo’s chief argument centered on accomplice liability law, which allows a person to be held criminally responsible for someone else’s actions.

The public defender said James Davidson was unaware of his wife’s actions.

“You cannot find him guilty on an accountability theory,” Guilamo said. “You can’t mix mental states of reckless conduct with intentional conduct.”

Guilamo also argued that testimony concerning “prior bad acts” by Courtny Davidson should not have been admitted into evidence during James Davidson’s trial.

First Assistant State’s Attorney Mark Shlifka challenged Guilamo’s assertions, saying the public defender had not objected to admission of the evidence at trial.

When the attorneys had completed their arguments, Pilmer immediately issued his ruling from the bench.

“The evidence presented at trial was sufficient to convict the defendant,” Pilmer said. “The court will not set aside the findings of the jury.”

With his ruling, Pilmer reaffirmed an April 26 sentencing hearing date for James Davidson.

Meanwhile, Courtny Davidson is expected to change her plea to guilty at a May 5 hearing. She had been scheduled to appear in court on April 12, but was taken to the hospital the day before, her attorney Michael Blake of Batavia said.

Involuntary manslaughter is a Class 2 felony that carries a potential sentence of 3 to 14 years in prison, while endangering the life or health of a child is a Class 3 felony that can carry up to 10 years. Both charges are probational.



















































