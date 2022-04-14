Yorkville City Council OKs $55 million spending plan

YORKVILLE – The city of Yorkville will begin its 2023 fiscal year on May 1 under a $55 million budget designed to accommodate the community’s continuing growth.

Aldermen on April 12 unanimously approved the spending plan, with much of the money being allocated for the new city hall project and to plan for a new public works facility.

The budget calls for the city to collect and spend $22 million in its General Fund, which is the city’s primary operating fund, used to support administrative and public safety functions.

A $9.3 million surplus is projected to remain in the General Fund at the end of the budget year.

Much of the rest of the budget is for capital projects, most notably the city’s plans to renovate a vacant office building at 651 Prairie Point Drive to create a new city hall and police department headquarters.

The city purchased the building for $2 million late in 2020, followed by two bond issues the next year, one for $8.25 million and the other for $1 million to pay for an estimated $7.3 million renovation project. Work is underway and the city is expected to occupy its new home before the end of the year.

The city also plans to spend more than $2.7 million on street, water and sewer infrastructure maintenance programs set to be performed this summer.

Capital funds also are expected to be spent on several new vehicles for the Public Works Department, delivery having been delayed because of supply chain problems.

Meanwhile, the budget also calls for the hiring of an additional police officer, bringing the Yorkville Police Department up to its officially authorized strength of 33 sworn officers.

The police department’s operating budget, which includes salaries, benefits, contractual services and supplies, will be increased to $6.4 million, up from $6.1 million for fiscal 2022, which now is ending.

With the 32 officers now serving and the city’s population having officially reached 21,533 in the last census, Yorkville has 1.54 officers per 1,000 residents, a ratio below that of many area communities of similar size, at a lower per-capita cost.