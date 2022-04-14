State set to resurface section of Route 25 in Montgomery, Aurora starting Monday

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced a patching and resurfacing project on an approximate two mile stretch of Route 25 (Broadway Avenue/River Road), from Hazel Avenue in Aurora to River Bend Road in Montgomery will require intermittent daytime lane closures starting next Monday, April 18, weather permitting.

The $1 million project, which also includes constructing new ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps and installing centerline milled rumble strips, is expected to be completed in July, IDOT officials said in a statement.

Access to residences and businesses within the work zone will be maintained throughout construction, according to IDOT. Hazel Avenue in Aurora intersects with Route 25 at the north side of Spring Lake Cemetery. River Bend Road intersects with Route 25 in Montgomery just north of the Route 30 bridge.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,535 miles of highway and nine million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Two included approximately $5.2 billion of improvements statewide on 3,020 miles of highway, 270 bridges and 428 additional safety improvements.







