Oswego police reports/April 14, 2022

Traffic stop nets arrest on warrants

Oswego police arrested Jorge A. Zertuche, 55, of Canary Street, Rockford, after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 8:34 a.m. April 11 on Douglas Road at Route 34. Police said Zertuche was cited for driving on a suspended license and placed under arrest after it was found he was wanted on an Ogle County warrant for driving while license suspended and a Kane County warrant on a charge of driving while license revoked. Zertuche was transported to the county jail in Yorkville.

Cash taken from unlocked vehicle

Oswego police took a theft from a vehicle report at 8:39 p.m. April 11 at a gas station in the 2300 block of Route 34. Police said an Aurora resident told officers that $130 in cash was taken from his vehicle which had been left unlocked and unattended.

One injured in Route 34 crash

Oswego police responded to a two vehicle crash at 2:46 p.m. April 9 on Route 34 at Route 30. Police said the driver of one of the vehicles may have lost consciousness and struck another vehicle in the rear. Police said the driver who may have lost consciousness was transported to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora.

Domestic battery arrest

Oswego police arrested Corinne R. Mewmaw, 26, of Crofton Court, Oswego at 2:17 a.m. April 10 at her residence on a charge of domestic battery. Police said Mewmaw was transported to the county jail pending a bond call. All parties involved in the incident declined medical attention, police said.

ID theft reported

Oswego police took an ID theft report April 8 in which a village resident reported having a U-Verse account opened in their name in Georgia. A total of $999.13 was charged to the account, officers were told. Police said they are investigating.

Police investigating slapping incident

Oswego police took a report at 5 p.m. April 10 at a business in the 2000 block of Wiesbrook Drive. Police said officers were told a male employee slapped another male employee. Police said they are investigating the incident.

Hit-and-run reported

Oswego police took a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 5:08 p.m. April 6 in the 2300 block of Route 34. Police said a parked, unoccupied white Nissan Rogue was struck by a vehicle that left the area.