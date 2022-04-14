Kendall County Sheriff’s reports/April 14, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

ID theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of an identity theft at 9:07 a.m. April 11 in the 0-99 block of Walnut Drive in Kendall Township.

Protection order violation reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a violation of an order of protection that they were notified of at 4:05 p.m. April 11 at the sheriff’s office.

Domestic battery incident

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a domestic battery that occurred at 5:56 p.m. April 11 in the 100 block of Pleasantview Drive in Bristol Township.

Domestic report under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a domestic battery that they received at 4:48 a.m. April 10 at a residence in the 0-99 block of Afton Road in Boulder Hill.

Criminal trespass incident reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of criminal trespass and criminal damage to property at 8:20 a.m. April 10 in the 9000 block of Route 34 in Bristol Township. The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

Theft, intimidation reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of theft by deception and intimidation at 10:06 a.m. April 10 in the 2700 block of Light Road in Oswego Township.

Juvenile arrested in domestic incident

Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 16-year-old male juvenile from Ohio while responding to a domestic violence incident at 2:59 p.m. April 10 in the 0-99 block of Maple Street in Kendall Township. The sheriff’s office said the juvenile was charged with domestic battery, aggravated assault and criminal damage to property. He was transported to the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center in St. Charles pending court proceedings.

Assault reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of an assault that they were told occurred at 6:54 p.m. April 10 in the 0-99 block of Red Hawk Drive in Oswego Township.

DUI arrest on Light Road

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Catuta Lathon, 28, of the 1200 block of Pearl Street, Aurora, at 3:49 p.m. April 10 after stopping the vehicle she was driving at 3:49 p.m. April 10 on Light Road near Route 31 in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said Lathon was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and transported to the county jail in Yorkville for processing.

Battery occurred

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a battery that occurred at 8:21 p.m. April 9 in the 0-99 block of Hampton Road in Boulder Hill.

DUI arrested

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Daniel Salgado-Huerta, 33, of the 5700 block of South Troy Street, Chicago, after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 1:34 a.m. April 10 in the 400 block of Waubonsee Drive in Plano. The sheriff’s office said Salgado-Huerta was charged with driving under the influence and cited for driving without a valid driver’s license and aggravated speeding. Salgado-Huerta was transported to the county jail for processing.

Burglary under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a burglary that they took at 8:34 a.m. April 8 in the 600 block of Route 34 in Oswego Township.

Incident under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a violation of stalking no contact order that they took at 12:07 p.m. April 8 in the 9000 block of Route 34 in Bristol Township.

Aggravated battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report a report of an aggravated battery in a public place at 3:11 p.m. April 8 in the 0-99 block of Boulder Hill Pass in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said they are investigating.

ID theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies took an identity theft report at 4:12 p.m. April 8 in the 15000 block of Prospect Hill Road in Fox Township.

Domestic battery under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a domestic battery that they took at 7:23 p.m. April 8 in the 2700 block of Light Road in Oswego Township.

DUI arrest on Orchard Road

Sheriff’s deputes arrested Paul William Anderson, 40, of the 400 block of East Prairie Street, Plano, after stopping the vehicle he was driving for a speeding violation at 10:11 p.m. April 8 on Orchard Road near Lewis Street in Oswego. The sheriff’s office said Anderson was charged with driving under the influence and transported to the county jail for processing.

Suspect taken into custody at courthouse

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Tyge E. Riddle, 21, of the 800 block of North Massasoit Avenue, Chicago, at 2:07 p.m. April 7 on an arrest warrant at the Kendall County Courthouse. The sheriff’s office said Riddle initially resisted arrest but was taken into custody and charged with aggravated battery, aggravated resisting and attempted escape. He was held at the county jail pending a bond hearing.

Vehicle burglary reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a burglary to a motor vehicle at 8:20 a.m. April 5 in the 0-99 block of Woodridge Road in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said the vehicle had been left unlocked at the time of the incident and it is investigating.

Property damage

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of criminal damage to property at 9:50 a.m. April 5 in the 5000 block of Whitetail Ridge Drive in Na-Au-Say Township.

DUI arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Darren Fox, 38, of the 0-99 block of Fox Glen Drive West, Yorkville, after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 10:42 p.m. April 5 on Homestead Drive near Wheatland Court in Bristol Township. Police said Fox was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. He was transported to the county jail for processing.



