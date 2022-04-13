Plano United Methodist Church sets Easter Week worship services

The United Methodist Church of Plano has scheduled worship services during Holy Week as follows:

Thursday, April 14, Maundy Thursday: 7 p.m. worship service.

Friday, April 15, Good Friday: 7 p.m. worship service.

Sunday, April 16, Easter Sunday,: 6:30 a.m. Sonrise Worship Service; Sunday school for preschool through seventh grade, 9 a.m.; 10 a.m. worship service.

The congregation rejoices that Jesus has risen and will come again. Pastor Stevan Saunders will be officiating at the United Methodist Church of Plano Holy Week and Easter Sunday services.

For information, call the church office at 630-552-3700. The church is at 219 N. Hale St. in Plano.








