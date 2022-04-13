New Yorkville restaurant to open in former ale house

YORKVILLE – A Plainfield restaurant group is planning to open a new dining establishment in the former Millhurst Ale House building sometime this summer.

Major Threat Restaurant Group, which operates three eateries in Plainfield, has purchased the shuttered property at 2075 Marketview Drive.

The restaurant building occupies a high-visibility location at the southeast corner of Route 47 and Kennedy Road and is notable for its architectural style evoking an English castle.

The owners of Millhurst Ale House announced a temporary closure of the business shortly after the restaurant’s last day of operation on July 11, 2021, citing the financial pressures of the pandemic. But the business never reopened.

Major Threat operates three popular restaurants in Plainfield, including Craft’d, Chop’d and Khaos Brewcade & Kitchen. The owners could not be immediately reached for comment.

“They are very knowledgeable restaurateurs,” said Lynn Dubajic, the city’s economic development consultant. “They have a lot of experience.”

Dubajic said Major Threat plans to remodel the interior space of the restaurant.

“They are going to lighten it up,” Dubajic said, including renovations to bring more natural light into the building interior.

Major Threat closed on the building sale recently, Dubajic said.

“This is going to be a really nice addition for Yorkville,” Dubajic said, adding that many Yorkville residents are already familiar with the good food and craft beer offered at Major Threat’s Plainfield restaurants.