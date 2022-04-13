Hilltop Gardeners will meet in Oswego April 14

The next Hilltop Gardeners meeting will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 14 in the second floor meeting room of the Oswego Public Library, 32 W. Jefferson St., Oswego.

The meeting’s topic is Organic Gardening Step By Step. Veronica Porter will discuss the basics from green planning, what to grow, heirlooms, organic produce, plant selection, seed starting, companion planting, soil health, composting, harvesting , preserving and extended season gardens.

Visitors are welcome; there is no cost to attend. The club requires masks to attend the meeting.

For more information, call Debbie at 630-554-2910.