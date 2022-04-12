Wolf’s Crossing Road at Douglas Road in Oswego to close to all traffic April 15-18

The village of Oswego’s Public Works Department has issued an advisory that Wolf’s Crossing Road will be closed to all traffic at the Douglas Road west intersection beginning 7 a.m. Friday, April 15 until Monday, April 18.

Due to utility work, the intersection will be shut down to all traffic until the work is completed, which the public works department said in a statement would be April 18 at the latest.

Motorists will be directed to follow the posted detour routes using Route 34 and Fifth Street.

The advisory said the dates were chosen in conjunction with Oswego School District 308 also having April 15 and April 18 off.