Two injured, one critically, in Little Rock Township motorcycle crash

A 50 year-old Sandwich man is in critical condition due to injuries he sustained in a motorcycle crash at 11:41 p.m. April 11 in the area of Griswold Springs Road and Oak Leaf Lane in Little Rock Township, according to the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said Sandwich Fire Protection District paramedics transported the man to Northwestern Valley West Hospital in Sandwich.

A passenger on the man’s motorcycle, a 36 year-old woman from Plano, was transported by Little Rock-Fox Fire Protection District paramedics to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the crash remains under investigation.