Waubonsee announces new mission statement during National Community College Month

April is Community College Month, a grassroots education campaign coordinated by the Association of Community College Trustees to improve awareness of the economic, academic, and equity advantages of attending community colleges. During this special time, Waubonsee Community College is pleased to announce its new mission statement:

Waubonsee Community College provides exceptional learning through accessible, equitable, and innovative education. We are committed to enriching the lives of our students, employees, and community by working together to create opportunities to discover new passions, share knowledge, and embrace diversity.

Waubonsee is proud to be a public community college and so much more. The college is a vital center to the community and has embraced a new mission statement that reflects its rich partnership with students, families, employees, and community members in the college’s district.

The new mission statement was a collaborative effort developed by a robust variety of stakeholders. The college conducted a comprehensive review of its previous mission statement to capture the renewed purpose of the college. This review included survey feedback from various stakeholder groups including students, employees, community members, employers, and the Waubonsee Community College Board of Trustees.

The Waubonsee Board of Trustees endorsed the new mission statement because it reflects how the college uniquely serves the needs of our community and is supported by the college’s core values to deliver quality, value, innovation, service, and accessibility to the community.

“We look forward to sharing this fresh, new mission statement with the broader community during Community College Month and beyond,” Dr. Christine Sobek, President of Waubonsee Community College, said in a news release.

To learn more about Waubonsee’s mission statement and how it will drive strategic planning and large-scale initiatives, visit Waubonsee.edu/mission.