Missing Bolingbrook man’s vehicle located

The vehicle associated with a Bolingbrook man who was reported missing last month by his Oswego family has been located after it was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Hammond, Indiana.

The man, Edward Gardner, 22, is still missing. He was last known to be driving a rental car and on April 6 Oswego police were notified by the rental car company that the car had been involved in the crash on March 29.

The driver and passenger of the rental car were reported to have been seen running away from the crash.

Police said it is not known if Gardner was in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Oswego police traveled to Hammond to process the vehicle in order to obtain any information that may help locate the missing man.

Gardner’s family members had reported last seeing him in Bolingbrook on March 12 and an acquaintance reported seeing him in the Woodlawn neighborhood of Chicago on March 13.

Police said Gardner’s family normally has daily contact with him, but that he has not been heard from since March 13.

Gardner is 5′11″ and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has seen Gardner or may have any information is asked to call the Oswego Police Department at 630-551-7300 or to call 911.