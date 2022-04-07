Oswego Village Board votes to extend contract with waste hauler

The Oswego Village Board voted unanimously on Tuesday, April 5, to approve a contract extension with its current waste hauler, Groot Industries.

The eight-year extension includes a first-year savings over the previous contract, increasing rates by 2.994% instead of 4%. Many homeowners who currently rent refuse toters (wheeled garbage carts) will see a 7% decrease in their bill as free toters will now be included in the program for all residents.

Groot will also support the Village’s leaf and waste collection program with a $75,000 annual contribution that will offset the cost of new equipment and leaf disposal, under terms of the extended contract.

“Groot has provided a high level of service to the community and has been receptive to our changing needs over the previous contract terms,” Village President Troy Parlier said in a news release. “We were pleased to reach a deal that continues their great service and brings so many additional benefits to the community.”

Free spring and fall clean-up collections will continue to be offered, and the new contract also adds a third free week in the fall. Senior citizens will continue to receive the same 20% discount and now a free 35-gallon wheeled garbage cart. The price for landscape waste will remain at $2.50 per sticker for the entire eight-year term of the contract.

Village homeowners will experience a few changes under the extended contract. All households will receive a free 95-gallon toter (35-gallon for seniors) to be used for waste collection. The toters will be provided at no additional charge and delivered to homes this summer. The contract continues to allow for unlimited refuse and recycling, as well as curbside electronics recycling.

For more information on the new Groot contract and changes to garbage collection, visit oswegoil.org/government/departments/public-works/garbage-recycling.