Kendall County Sheriff’s reports/April 7, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Cited for aggravated speeding

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Alexis T. May, 21, of the 2000 block of Light Road, Oswego, after stopping her vehicle at 5:02 a.m. April 4 on Route 34 at Hill Avenue in Montgomery. The sheriff’s office said May was cited for aggravated speeding after her vehicle was found to be traveling 79 mph in a 45 mph zone. May was released at the scene on a recognizance bond.

Mailbox struck

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a motorist leaving the scene of a property damage crash at 9:37 a.m. April 4 in the 17000 block of Frazier Road in Little Rock Township. The victim told deputies that his mailbox was struck by an unknown vehicle.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jose Armando Martinez Nambo, 35, of the 1500 block of Walker Road, NaAuSay Township, at 10:52 a.m. at his residence on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving with a suspended license. Police said Nambo was transported to the county jail in Yorkville without incident for bond proceedings.

ID theft under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of an identity theft at 2:52 p.m. April 2 in the 0-99 block of North Cherry Drive in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said they are investigating.

Domestic battery report taken

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a domestic battery that occurred at 1:23 p.m. April 1 in the 2000 block of Finley Road in NaAuSay Township. The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

Domestic battery report taken

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a domestic battery at 12:07 p.m. March 30 in the 0-99 block of Blackhawk Springs Road in Little Rock Township. The sheriff’s office said no one was hurt in the incident, which remains under investigation.

Boulder Hill warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Samantha Johnson, 30, of the 0-99 block of Circle Drive East, Boulder Hill, at 9:57 p.m. March 30 at her residence on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of violation of the animal control act. The sheriff’s office said Johnson was transported to the county jail without incident and her bond was set at $5,000.

Warrant arrest in Bristol Township

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jessica M. Wiaduch, 33, of the 2200 block of Emerald Lane, Bristol Township, at 9:57 a.m. March 29 at her residence on a Kendall County warrant on a charge of battery. The suspect was transported to the county jail for processing.

Theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a theft report at 7:28 p.m. March 29 in the 0-99 block of Long Beach Road in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said it is investigating.



