Next Yorkville Sons of the American Legion breakfast fundraiser Sunday

The Yorkville Sons of The American Legion will host their monthly breakfast fundraiser on Sunday April 10 from 7:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the Yorkville American Legion, 9054 E. Veterans Parkway.

The buffet will include pancakes, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, potatoes, bacon, sausage, omelets, tomato juice, orange juice, milk and coffee. The cost is $9 for adults, $8 for those 55 and older, $7 for those ages 13 to 20, and $4 for those ages 6 to 12.

Everyone is invited. For information, call 630-553-7117.

The Sons of the American Legion thank you for your support.