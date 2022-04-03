Tickets on sale now for ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ at Plano High School

Tickets for Plano High School performances of “Little Shop of Horrors” are on sale. The musical will be presented at 7 p.m. April 8 and 9 and 2 p.m. April 10.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for students, seniors, and members of the military. Tickets also will be sold at the door. Children age 4 and younger are admitted free but must sit on the lap of a family member.

for tickets, visit showtix4u.com and search Plano. When checking out, have the tickets sent to your email. Tickets also will be available at the door for cash purchase.

This musical usually is rated PG-13, but specific dialogue has been removed to make it more family-friendly.

Here is a brief synopsis from the Music Theatre International website: The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names “Audrey II” after his co-worker. This carnivorous plant promises unending fame and fortune to Seymour as long as he keeps feeding it an unusual diet. Over time, Seymour discovers Audrey II’s out of this world origins and intent toward global domination.

For information, email swebb@plano88.org.