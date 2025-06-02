The Batavia Boardwalk Shops are up and running

Batavia has always been a lively hub of stores and restaurants. Through the Batavia Boardwalk Shops, however, small-owned businesses get a chance to try out the market and hopefully move into the thriving retail district.

The program is run by Batavia MainStreet, a nonprofit who works to build up the community. “This year, we’re going into our sixth season and we are really happy about our offering,” remarks executive director Beth Walker. “We have a wide selection of different things that we don’t have in our downtown district.”

This season, the Boardwalk dives into the rich culture of Batavia’s residents from Giron Guatemalan Apparel and Home to Kumba’s African Market. Other shops include Stitched By Stephanie, with handmade crochet creations; Tabletop Game Shop, which focuses on board, card, and dice games; and Pet Wants, a premium pet food store.

The Batavia Boardwalk Shops are made up of 10 establishments total, and all of these vendors had to go through a rigorous application process to set up shop. Whilst in the program, each owner also completes a series of workshops, designed to prepare them for the season and beyond. Over time, these businesses are truly able to grow and make a name for themselves in the Batavia community.

“My favorite thing about the boardwalk is getting to know all the different shop owners and watching their entrepreneurial journey,” shares Walker. “It’s a unique experience. We really encourage each of them to make their place what they envision as their brick and mortar. Hopefully, customers will grow to love them and those businesses will open in our downtown retail district.” The Batavia Boardwalk Shops are open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays until the end of December, so soak up the sunshine and check out all they have to offer!