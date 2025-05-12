Rent e-bikes with Mill Race Cyclery

The number of people riding electric bikes has grown significantly in the past few years, and even with their popularity I’m still often asked, is riding an electric bike really exercise? I respond more than ever “of course it is, and the best part is, it is enjoyable at the same time.”

Riding an e-bike still requires pedaling which will elevate your heart rate and provide cardiovascular benefits with the intensity options riders are looking for. These bikes offer low to moderate assistance which can be beneficial for people who are less active or want to gradually increase their exercise level; up to little assistance for those that are looking for more of a work out. It’s your choice.

Electric bikes can take you on routes that you may have avoided in the past because of hills and distance. One of the testimonials we hear most often is ‘the electric bike helps people know they can finish a long route with out running out of energy before the end of the ride.’ That is a game changer.

When you take that extended ride, you are exercising longer, keeping your heart rate where you want it, and even enjoying it more. We like to say, “the difference between riding an e-bike and riding a standard bike is your luxury of choice.”

Now you can ride to lunch in the next town AND BACK without hesitation. The fitness options and convenience of an electric bike is getting the attention of people of all ages, and we can see why. We all know exercise is important, and now we can even enjoy it.