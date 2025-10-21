Take a closer look at nonprofits around Kane County and get ready for giving season

Find ways to support those who need it most through beloved and effective organizations around Kane County. (Metro Newspaper Service)

When the Thanksgiving table has been cleared, and the frenzy of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday have passed, what’s next? Giving Tuesday. Yes, it’s a thing.

Established in 2012 as a way to show generosity, Giving Tuesday (this year December 2) is a global phenomenon - the world supporting the world, so to speak, on a local level, through acts of kindness, volunteering, donations of food, clothing, monetary, and more. It’s a chance to give of yourself, manifesting in so many different ways.

Below, we’ve compiled a list of charities in Kane County that can use your support so they can support those who need it most.

Catholic Charities

314 N Lake St, Aurora, IL 60506

(630) 820-3220

catholiccharitiesusa.org

Affordable Housing, Food and nutrition, Integrated Health, Disaster Relief, Social Enterprise and Workforce Development, Immigration Services, Foundational Services

Hansen-Furnas Foundation

28 S Water St Ste 310, Batavia, IL 60510 · 59 mi

(630) 761-1390

www.hansenfamilyfoundation.org

Provides opportunities to domestic, international, secular, and non-secular organizations that support the American way of life, which is defined by the principles of “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” Specific focus is placed on: Humanitarian Support, Disadvantaged Children, Education, Arts and Culture, Environmental Causes, Animal Welfare

Cal’s Angels

2422 W Main St Unit 3B, Saint Charles, IL 60175

(847) 960-5317

www.calsangels.org

Pediatric cancer foundation with a mission of granting wishes, raising pediatric cancer awareness, and funding research to help kids fighting cancer.

ARDS Alliance Inc

847 South Randall Rd #138, Elgin, IL

Phone: (630)492-1122

ARDSAlliance.org

Network of patient-advocates, scientists, disease experts, and drug developers who work together to help respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) patients and families.

Chris Patterson Memorial Foundation

610 Cherrywood Dr, North Aurora, IL 60542

(630) 465-0337

chrispattersonmemorial.org

Supporting the arts

Northern Illinois Food Bank

273 Dearborn Ct, Geneva, IL 60134

(630) 443-6910

solvehungertoday.org

Provides nutritious food and resources for neighbors in need across 13 counties.

DayOne PACT

551 E Fabyan Pkwy, Geneva, IL 60134

(630) 879-2277

dayonepact.org

HCU Network America

15 S Mallory Ave, Batavia, IL 60510

(630) 360-2087

hcunetworkamerica.org

Strives to inform and provide resources for patients and families, create connections, influence state and federal policy, and support advancement of diagnosis and treatment for HCU and related disorders.

Pushing the Envelope Farm

1700 Averill Rd, Geneva, IL 60134-1668

(630) 578-3313

pushingtheenvelopefarm.org

Community farm in Geneva, IL exploring Jewish connections to the land and providing hands-on educational experiences. Serves the Greater Chicago area

St. Vincent DePaul Society

427 S 4th St, Geneva, IL 60134

(630) 232-6621

svdpusa.org

Home visits, food pantries, disaster services, thrift stores, more

Kane Senior Council

418-B Airport Rd, Elgin, IL 60123

(630) 338-0999

www.kaneseniorcouncil.org