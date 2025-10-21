Take a closer look at nonprofits around Kane County and get ready for giving season

When the Thanksgiving table has been cleared, and the frenzy of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday have passed, what’s next? Giving Tuesday. Yes, it’s a thing.
Established in 2012 as a way to show generosity, Giving Tuesday (this year December 2) is a global phenomenon - the world supporting the world, so to speak, on a local level, through acts of kindness, volunteering, donations of food, clothing, monetary, and more. It’s a chance to give of yourself, manifesting in so many different ways.
Below, we’ve compiled a list of charities in Kane County that can use your support so they can support those who need it most.
Catholic Charities
314 N Lake St, Aurora, IL 60506
(630) 820-3220
- Affordable Housing, Food and nutrition, Integrated Health, Disaster Relief, Social Enterprise and Workforce Development, Immigration Services, Foundational Services
Hansen-Furnas Foundation
28 S Water St Ste 310, Batavia, IL 60510 · 59 mi
(630) 761-1390
www.hansenfamilyfoundation.org
- Provides opportunities to domestic, international, secular, and non-secular organizations that support the American way of life, which is defined by the principles of “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” Specific focus is placed on: Humanitarian Support, Disadvantaged Children, Education, Arts and Culture, Environmental Causes, Animal Welfare
Cal’s Angels
2422 W Main St Unit 3B, Saint Charles, IL 60175
(847) 960-5317
- Pediatric cancer foundation with a mission of granting wishes, raising pediatric cancer awareness, and funding research to help kids fighting cancer.
ARDS Alliance Inc
847 South Randall Rd #138, Elgin, IL
Phone: (630)492-1122
Network of patient-advocates, scientists, disease experts, and drug developers who work together to help respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) patients and families.
Chris Patterson Memorial Foundation
610 Cherrywood Dr, North Aurora, IL 60542
(630) 465-0337
- Supporting the arts
Northern Illinois Food Bank
273 Dearborn Ct, Geneva, IL 60134
(630) 443-6910
solvehungertoday.org
- Provides nutritious food and resources for neighbors in need across 13 counties.
DayOne PACT
551 E Fabyan Pkwy, Geneva, IL 60134
(630) 879-2277
HCU Network America
15 S Mallory Ave, Batavia, IL 60510
(630) 360-2087
- Strives to inform and provide resources for patients and families, create connections, influence state and federal policy, and support advancement of diagnosis and treatment for HCU and related disorders.
Pushing the Envelope Farm
1700 Averill Rd, Geneva, IL 60134-1668
(630) 578-3313
- Community farm in Geneva, IL exploring Jewish connections to the land and providing hands-on educational experiences. Serves the Greater Chicago area
St. Vincent DePaul Society
427 S 4th St, Geneva, IL 60134
(630) 232-6621
- Home visits, food pantries, disaster services, thrift stores, more
Kane Senior Council
418-B Airport Rd, Elgin, IL 60123
(630) 338-0999
- Meals on Wheels, Well-being checks, health and wellness education, intergenerational activities, community dining, pet food & assistance