These nonprofits are providing clothes and affordable shopping for those in need

Those in need of clothing have a variety of ways to get it affordably and often for free throughout the Kane County area.

Likewise, those in possession of clothing that they are no longer wearing can donate it to local nonprofits, repurposing those slacks, blouses, shirts, sweaters, shoes and more to those who will truly benefit from wearing them. Plus, you can tidy up your house and count your blessings while giving back to the community.

The Batavia Interfaith Clothes Closet

431 N. Raddant Rd., Batavia

www.bataviafoodpantry.org

Neighbors and friends, including the disabled, seniors, low-income families and others who are financially insecure can shop twice per month here. 20-minute appointments for shopping can be scheduled online or by calling 630-406-0036.

This is a not-for-profit volunteer agency that is directed and operated as an extension of the The Batavia Interfaith Food Pantry by community and local church volunteers residing throughout the greater Fox Valley.

In-season clothing donations are welcome. For example, with spring and summer approaching, bathing suits, shorts and t-shirts, etc., are welcome. Do not leave donations outside. Check the website for hours for donation drop-offs.

YWCA Elgin Clothing Distribution Center

220 E. Chicago St., Elgin

www.ywcaelgin.com

Clothing is available at the YWCA’s Thrifty Threads thrift shop, which is open on the first and third Wednesday of each month between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Gently-used clothing, shoes, accessories and outerwear are available at low prices or free if you meet the guidelines and receive a referral from a local social service agency. Call (847) 815-0502.

Generous folks looking to donate their personal clean, good quality clothing items should check the website to see if the YWCA is accepting donations. They currently are not.

The Clothing Exchange

(Located in back of the Sugar Grove Community Building)

141 Main St., Sugar Grove

Those residing in the Kaneland and Hinckley-Big Rock area can shop for clothing on the third Wednesday of the month from 10 a.m. - noon and 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. or by appointment thanks to programs like this one offered by Conley Outreach Community Services.

No income requirements or applications are required.

Donations are not accepted on site. For those looking to donate gently-used clothing, call 630-365-2880 to schedule a drop-off.

Wayside Cross Ministries Resale Stores

Hope Chest

36 N. Lincoln Ave., Aurora

www.waysidecross.org

630-723-3436

Sweet Charity Resale Store

3450 Montgomery Rd., #11, Aurora

www.waysidecross.org

630-820-0447

Serving as a valuable resource for the community and a vital funding source for Wayside Cross Ministries, these two resale shops donate 100% of their sales to support the shelter’s programs and services at Wayside Cross Ministries.

Those interested in donating clothing to Wayside Cross Ministries can drop off clothing items and shoes at one of the many clothing drop boxes, including at Aurora’s Christ Community Church, Harvest Bible Chapel and Westminster Presbyterian Church. Donations also can be dropped off at the warehouse donation center behind 215 E. New York St. in Aurora between 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday.