Perfecting your outdoor spaces - with a twist

You can repaint old furniture, add new and colorful pillows to your seating and more while repurposing your patio decor. (Metro Newspaper Services )

Bridget Johnson loves her home in Batavia, but some days, she doesn’t mind pretending she’s somewhere a bit more tropical. She doesn’t close her eyes and imagine, she rolls up her sleeves and with a dash of creativity and a few hunted down bargain finds, Johnson turns her backyard into an oasis.

With just a few hours of work, Johnson loves turning the ordinary into something her guests will love.

“So many things can be used as a planter, it doesn’t have to be a typical flower pot. For something fun and funky, one year I used different fabric lampshades as planters,” Johnson said.

One time she took an old table and used tiles to create a mosaic pattern, turning a plain little end table into a fresh new look.

She added, “I’m all about trying to create an oasis here in Illinois and dream that I’m in Key West, or Jamica.”

Johnson loves the opportunity to get creative and years before she opened Red Hive Market in Batavia she was tinkering with up-cycling furnishings and more. Today she continues to share her talents and creative eye, while running a business that features products from 38 artisans and local producers. The shop’s inventory includes hand-made and locally produced products, from jewelry to home décor, pet products to fashion and much more.

Inside the shop there’s even a maker space, where Johnson and guests host on-site classes and demonstrations throughout the year.

Johnson said one of the best parts of her job is when a customer brings in a project or she and her team help brainstorm on an idea, whether it’s up-cycling a piece of furniture or crafting a new piece.

“To be a part of our customers’ creative outlet is one of my favorite parts of the community here at Red Hive,” Johnson said.

Along with artisan pieces in her shop, she carries a collection of Dixie Bell Paints and Iron Orchid Designs, stamps and stencils. Johnson and her staff are comfortable helping customers navigate the best paints for each surface. Whether it’s a fresh coat on outdoor patio furniture or giving a new life to an old table, chair and décor, Johnson knows the options, and the steps to make it easy even for a first-timer.

Johnson said she loves to thrift, hunt for treasures whether it’s in local shops or at garage and yard sales.

“That’s how I have updated our patio furnishings and if I can, avoid spending on brand new,” she added.

After all, if she saves a little on the furniture, she can splurge on some colorful new pillows that say “60510 Batavia” in her shop, or a beautiful sign or a wooden charcuterie board.

“When you create something DIY, then you can invest in some pieces that are going to be heirloom pieces,” Johnson said.