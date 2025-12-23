Balancing your bacteria

In the quest for better health, it can feel overwhelming. There is no shortage of messages to absorb, from adding more protein to meals to the growing interest in including probiotics in daily diets.

But what does it really mean to follow those messages?

Registered dietician Peggy Marchini of Northwestern Medicine helps her patients unpack the trends and go beyond the labels from her medical office in DeKalb. Marchini, who has a master’s degree in public health and is a Certified Diabetes Care Education Specialist, sees patients of all ages as they navigate their food choices. She has seen a growing interest in probiotics.

Probiotics are live microorganisms, often referred to as beneficial bacteria. They help with digestion, the body’s immune function and overall wellness.

“They support a healthy balance in the gut, the microbiome,” Marchini explained.

Keeping the gut in balance is more than feeling good, Marchini said. A healthy digestive system helps the body absorb nutrients in food.

“When we do not have natural balance, when the gut microbiome is not balanced, we are not going to get all our nutrients,” Marchini said.

Those familiar with an infection such as strep throat know a doctor prescribes antibiotics to fight the bad bacteria causing illness. Probiotics are the good bacteria that help keep digestion and the immune system steady. Taking antibiotics can disrupt the gut’s microbiome, and Marchini said her own physician recommends adding probiotics to her diet to help restore balance when she needs antibiotic medication.

Another reason to consider probiotics is to help support the immune system, especially during the winter months when sniffles and sneezes are everywhere.

Where to find probiotics

While antibiotics come in pill form, finding live microorganisms in foods is not as simple.

“As a dietician I always encourage getting the nutrients we need through the food we eat,” Marchini said.

Yogurt with live and active cultures is one way to consume probiotics, along with getting a serving of calcium and protein. Marchini said she has also seen cottage cheese packaged with probiotics.

“Just make sure you are reading the labels,” Marchini advised.

Another source is kefir, milk fermented with kefir grains. Marchini said some patients dislike the sour taste, and she advises adding it to a smoothie rather than adding sugar, which can lessen its benefits. Some people prefer to add a little maple syrup to sweeten it.

Kimchi and sauerkraut can be sources of probiotics and used as toppings. Tempeh, a fermented soybean product, can also provide probiotics. The key to finding probiotics is to remember they come from foods that have not been cooked, since cooking would kill and deactivate the beneficial bacteria.

As a registered dietician, Marchini is not simply prescribing diets or menus. She enjoys getting into the kitchen and helping people have a hands-on experience with food. Marchini is a dietic consultant for the Leishman Center for Culinary Health at Kishwaukee Hospital, part of Northwestern Medicine. The center features teaching kitchens that provide free in person community classes, and the website offers cooking videos and recipes. Marchini said she has enjoyed the opportunity to provide culinary instruction.

Marchini often sees patients referred by their primary care physicians, including those recently diagnosed with diabetes. Some arrive feeling defensive, worried that a nutritionist will hand them a long list of banned foods.

“I say, ‘Let’s talk about what you are eating, or can we get more plant-based foods, more colorful foods on the plate. Let’s get in the right direction and let’s look at portions’,” Marchini said.

When it comes to healthy eating, Marchini is not looking for a quick fix. She wants long term, sustainable habits.

“I just want to help people live the rest of their lives in health, not just six weeks or until the pounds come off,” Marchini said.