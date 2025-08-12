Beyond Physio Physical Therapy & Wellness’ Dr. Linnea Omholt is here to help

Beyond Physio creates a tailored plan for each client based on their individual needs. (Photo provided by Beyond Physio Physical Therapy & Wellness)

Patient care can look different for every individual. That’s one of the reasons Dr. Linnea Omholt chose to return to her hometown of Batavia to open her own physical therapy practice.

“We offer the treatment that fits our clients,” Omholt said. “We create a plan tailored to our clients, whether they need weekly care or occasional visits as needed.”

The ability to design a plan for each client—outside of insurance company rules and corporate outlines—has drawn attention to her practice, Beyond Physio, which was named Best Physical Therapist in Kane County.

Omholt said it was an honor to receive the Best of the Fox recognition from the community for such a young business.

“I really appreciate it,” Omholt said.

A physical therapist and doctor of physical therapy, Omholt spent several years working in a hospital system before deciding to branch out with a vision for care that goes beyond limited visits and required referrals. She now sees patients without a referral and treats issues beyond typical soreness, pain and joint discomfort.

One area of focus is care for postpartum mothers.

“A woman’s body spends nine months changing and supporting a baby and then after the delivery the mother is sent home to care for her newborn without any rehab or help with her body aches and more. There’s so much we can do to help one recover,” said Omholt, who is also a mother of three and has navigated her own postpartum body and health concerns.

She works with women on postpartum issues, including pelvic floor health and general aches and pains. Omholt is a certified postpartum corrective exercise specialist.

She is also an advocate for strength training, helping patients create exercise plans that incorporate weight training and stretching. Omholt said physical therapy can address both pain and preventative care to help the body stay strong.

“It’s amazing what the body can do when you create a plan and stick to it,” she said.

Physical therapy helps alleviate pain and can safeguard the body from new injuries. (Photo provided by Beyond Physio Physical Therapy & Wellness)

As a teen gymnast, Omholt learned about physical therapy after undergoing knee surgery. She had her first procedure while still a student at Batavia High School, and a second surgery while in college. Her experience with physical therapy helped her see the impact of treatment that focuses on the individual.

At Beyond Physio, Omholt works with each client throughout their visit. The business is located inside Challenge Fitness, a studio that offers access to additional strength training tools through a business partnership.

As her practice grows, she hopes to introduce memberships so clients can access both physical therapy and strength training programs.

Education is also a priority for Omholt, who offers workshops throughout the year. In September, she plans to host her Happy Feet workshop, which highlights the role of foot health in overall body stability.

Omholt is a board-certified orthopedic specialist, a credential she pursued to better serve her clients. She studied for two years while balancing her growing business and young family.

“I’m really happy I did it,” Omholt said. “I learned so much, and I feel it has made me a better physical therapist.”

Bringing her business to Batavia, where she grew up and now raises her own family, was especially meaningful. Her family recently moved to a home on five acres on the city’s west side, where they care for goats and chickens.