Yoga is for everyone at The Perch in Geneva

One reason yoga stands out in the fitness world is that it is adaptable to truly every person, regardless of age, ability, weight, gender, or injury. This is great news! It means we all can practice yoga—even you! Unfortunately, not all yoga teachers make their classes accessible to all. Here are 5 things to look for to find a teacher who will make you feel safe and comfortable:

Offers Multiple Pose Options

In the yoga world, we call these “variations.” Offering multiple variations ensures everyone can find yoga poses that work for them. For instance, I offer multiple variations of downward dog to accommodate lots of different abilities and needs. No variation is the “right” one. Instead, I encourage you to find a version of the pose that best works for you. This makes the class feel custom-fit to you and keeps you safe as you try new things.

Asks About Your Needs and Concerns

Before class begins, I ask each person about any needs or concerns they may have. This is when I get to ask new people if they have any injuries or other needs they want me to know about. This allows me to customize the class for who’s there. For instance, if your knee is tender, I can keep us off our knees or offer other ways to keep your knee happy. This not only makes people feel seen, but also safe.

Empowers You to Trust Your Body

You are the expert on your body—not the teacher. In my yoga classes, I have one rule: We only do yoga that feels good in our bodies. If it doesn’t feel right, it’s not right, so let’s find something else. This rule encourages you to trust and connect with your body, which is one of the key outcomes I want to see in my yoga students.

Gives Clear Instructions Throughout Class

During the first yoga class I ever attended, the teacher moved so quickly and gave such little instruction, that I ended up hurting myself trying to keep up. It was a nightmare! This is the reason that I provide clear instructions for each and every pose, ensuring that you’re never lost during class. We move slowly, one pose at a time, so you know exactly what to do. This not only makes you more comfortable in class, but also helps keep you safe.

Encourages the Use of Props

“Props” is the fancy term we give to the yoga blocks, blankets, and bolsters (big pillows) that we use in yoga class. Using these tools in the right way can create more comfort and ease as you practice. In my classes, I ensure all students have a variety of props so you have everything you need. Plus, I demonstrate with the props so you know how to use them.

I’ve taught yoga to people aged 3-90, and it fills me with joy to see how people of all ages, abilities, sizes, and shapes can benefit. If you’re looking for a place to start, I’d love to see you at one of my Gentle Yoga Classes offered every week at The Perch.