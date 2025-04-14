Enjoying wellness weekend Peak Human Modern Wellness features a variety of modalities for their clients to utilize and enjoy. (M_a_y_a/Getty Images)

The ability to help others reach their best health – that’s what inspired Gilda Valenzuela to leave behind the corporate world and take the leap into becoming a small business founder five years ago, launching her Peak Human Modern Wellness in St. Charles.

This is no ordinary fitness studio. Peak Human Modern Wellness features modalities that include cryotherapy, hyperbaric therapy, body contouring treatments and skin treatments to reduce acne, stretch marks and even stimulate hair growth.

“When people look good, they feel good,” Valenzuela said. “Our main goal is to help people.”

Since she first opened her doors, she welcomed those seeking to improve their health, as well as those who find the benefits of the therapies and services to improve ongoing health conditions, whether its recovering from athletic endeavors or managing chronic pain and finding relief in the therapeutic benefits.

With each of the modalities she houses there are numerous health benefits, including ways to improve blood circulation, reduce inflammation and even provide increased energy and promote relaxation and stress relief.

Valenzuela said she remembers the first time she tried cryotherapy, entering a chamber where the temperature is a negative 200 degrees.

“I tried it and I got the best sleep of my life. I felt super invigorated,” Valenzuela said.

Valenzuela had been working in medical device sales for over a decade when she was inspired to launch her own studio with the equipment. She saw a real need to provide people with more access to modalities and the opportunity for optimum health.

Valenzuela said often clients visit after reading or seeing a video touting the health benefits to the various services. She and her staff are happy to take clients through the education of each service and whether they are seeking the benefits of cryotherapy or an infra-red sauna.

“We want to empower people to make decisions about their health by giving them access to certain modalities,” Valenzuela said. “We’re very big on education for people. We’re super excited to help get the word out so more people can be empowered to make their own health decisions.”

She welcomes clients to come in and explore the services and benefits, whether they are looking to increase blood circulation and metabolism or find relief from stress and anxieties. For clients, a visit can be short and completed while on a lunch break, and other services can take longer to maximize benefits.

Another inspiration for the business is her own family, including her father a cancer survivor. Valenzuela said this business has a very personal meaning to her as she wants to see her father and others like him, have access to services that will enable them to maintain well-being.

She built the business over the last five years and recently relocated the studio to a new, larger office space at 2422 W. Main St., adjacent to Judge Chiropractic.

“This is our opportunity to move and rebrand,” Valenzuela said.

In many ways, Peak Human Modern Wellness is like a fitness center, memberships are available providing clients access to services with frequency to achieve optimum health benefits.

“We can help curate the plan for people,” she said.

On more than one occasion she’s had clients offer her testimonials for how the modalities have helped them, providing relief to pain and enabling them to find comfort without pain medication or improving how their body feels after intense athletic competitions.

“This can be an added tool in your arsenal to help with pain management,” Valenzuela said.