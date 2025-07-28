Healthy pets and the power of ‘real’ food

Always Real Food, located in St. Charles, features pet food with fresh ingredients you can trust. (Photo provided by Always Real Food)

When Elburn resident Rebecca James started looking into what she was feeding her dog, she didn’t like what she discovered.

“It was shocking to me,” James said. “It was very eye-opening because we love our dogs, they are like our kids. I knew I was going to do better.”

Pet owners are taking an active approach to finding healthier food and treat options for their furry friends. Throughout Kane County, local businesses are answering the call to provide healthier food options.

At Four Legs Pet Pantry & Care in Gilberts, the small business makes a point of stocking its shelves with high-quality, American-made pet food for dogs and cats, said owner Lauren Zemba.

“We hold ourselves to a higher standard,” Zemba said.

Zemba has been working at the Gilberts pet food shop for several years, and in February took the ownership reins along with Gavin Kriegel. The graduates of Hampshire High School bring their love of animals and meet customers’ desire for premium pet food options, as well as supplements and supplies.

“My passion is animals,” Zemba said. “I grew up with lots of pets and my mom and I love our dogs and cats.”

The small business gets to know its two- and four-legged customers, even providing grooming and limited, family-style boarding services for up to 10 dogs.

James turned her pursuit of better dog food into a business — Always Real Food, or as its customers call it, ARF — now with a retail location in St. Charles.

Like many pet owners, she started questioning her pet food after her dog became sick. James said her dog Willy was a warm, snuggle buddy. She lost him due to tainted food. It was heartbreaking. From her loss, she felt compelled to find an alternative.

In 2010, on her summer break from teaching, she spent her days in the kitchen developing recipes and finding the right balance of vegetables and proteins. Now, 15 years later, she has left the classroom and spends her days working with her team in a commercial-grade kitchen preparing canine-focused meals and managing her St. Charles retail location.

“It’s been quite a journey,” James said.

For the last two years, Always Real Food has been named one of the Best Pet Supplies in the Best of the Fox recognition, thanks to tremendous support from the local customer base.

“We’re pretty new to the area and it’s such a wonderful support,” James said.

In her meals, James uses the best products, roasting whole, pasture-raised, free-range turkeys to use the meat and creating her own bone broth. Her meatballs sell out each week. She loves watching the canine customers enter the store, tails wagging and seeking out their favorites — including the Meaty Treats, akin to a pup-styled cake pop.

In addition to the St. Charles retail location, she distributes her prepared food in local pet stores in Kane and DuPage counties. While her recipes are crafted for dogs, James said customers tell her their felines enjoy the salmon meatballs, too.

In addition to her own retail location, James has product space in several other pet boutiques in Kane and DuPage counties. Her food is lab-tested and meets the Association of American Feed Control Officials guidelines for adult dogs.

James said her customers come for a variety of reasons, whether they are seeking an overall change in their dog’s diet or looking for special treats.

“Whatever food they choose, there’s no judgement. Whether they are looking to boost the bowl or help their dog eat healthier,” James said. “I love dogs and hope I can spread the love in the food.”