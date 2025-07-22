Affordable family fun

Third Street in Geneva will be lined with a stunning collection of antique, classic and modern automobiles from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the 2025 Geneva Concours d’Elegance. (Dave Wilkes)

The kids will be back in school soon and summer will begin to fade into fall, but family fun and adventures are still available across Kane County. A variety of low-cost events and festivities are happening throughout the area.

16th Annual Parkside Lanes Cruise Night — Aug. 8

This beloved annual summertime tradition brings classic cars, delicious food, exciting raffles and creative awards to Parkside Lanes, 34W185 Montgomery Road in Aurora, from 6 to 9 p.m.

It’s family-friendly and free for all spectators. Come out for the cool cars and celebrate the night with camaraderie and a sense of community. www.parkside54.com

Batavia Quarry’s So Long Summer Swim — Aug. 8

Yo, summer, where are you going? Bid farewell to summer by celebrating the final weekend of the Hall Quarry Beach season with extended hours, family games and more. www.bataviaparks.org

Heartache Tonight at Groovin’ in the Grove — Aug. 8

Eagles tribute band Heartache Tonight will wrap up Sugar Grove’s free summer concert series by performing the band’s timeless classics. Bring a lawn chair or blanket, pack snacks and cold drinks, or grab a bite from the food trucks. The Kids Zone offers outdoor activities before and during the concert to keep kids active so you can “Take It Easy.”

www.facebook.com/groovin60554

Elburn Days — Aug. 15–17

The Elburn Lions Club’s “A Day in the Park” event, first held in 1933, has grown into Elburn Days—the largest annual fundraiser for the club. Attendees can enjoy live music, crafts, auctions, a petting zoo, food and drinks, and more, all while supporting a good cause. www.elburnlions.com

Geneva Concours d’Elegance — Aug. 24

Third Street in Geneva will be lined with a stunning collection of antique, classic and modern automobiles from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the 2025 Geneva Concours d’Elegance. The free, family-friendly event offers a rare chance to see beautiful, historic vehicles up close. www.genevaconcours.net

Plein Air St. Charles — Aug. 18–24

The St. Charles Arts Council’s Plein Air event will welcome 55 artists from across the country, who will paint scenes outdoors throughout the city. In addition to watching artists and demos, the public can participate in their own creative activities. www.stcharlesil.gov

High School Football — Aug. 29 and Fridays this fall

The final Friday of August marks the opening night for high school football across the area. While many Kane County teams will be on the road for Week 1, Aurora Christian, Batavia and West Aurora will all host home games.

Last season, Geneva and Batavia advanced to the state finals, with both the Vikings and Bulldogs bringing home runner-up trophies from Hancock Stadium at Illinois State University in Classes 6A and 7A, respectively.

Admission is about $5 for adults at most venues, with reduced or free entry often available for students and seniors. www.ihsa.org