Summer survival guide for pets with Dr. Aaron Jackson

As with many people, Summer is my favorite time of year. Summer offers opportunities for outdoor fun and bonding with our family, friends, and our pets. Whether you have a tail-wagging trailblazer or a feline who loves to sunbathe in a window, engaging in summer recreation safely is crucial. From hydration tips to injury prevention, here’s a small taste of what every dog and cat owner should know—direct from my surgical suite to your backyard.

1. Heat Awareness: Understanding the Risks

Dogs:

Dogs are prone to overheating, especially flat-faced breeds like Pugs and Bulldogs, due to inefficient panting. Heatstroke is a medical emergency—look for signs like heavy panting, drooling, disorientation, or vomiting, and seek veterinary help immediately.

Never leave your dog (or cat) in a parked car, even with windows cracked; many pets die this way each year.

Hot asphalt can burn their paw pads—use dog boots, walk on grass, and schedule walks in the cooler morning or evening hours. Remember that hot asphalt that burns our feet will also burn your pet’s paw pads. Watch for signs of burned paws like limping, blisters, missing pad pieces, or excessive licking. Always provide shade and plenty of water during outdoor time.

Cats:

Cats love warmth and may overheat, especially when sunbathing in windows with poor airflow. Ensure window screens are secure to prevent dangerous falls. Even indoor pets need fresh air circulation and access to water in the heat.

2. Hydration:

Dehydration can exacerbate kidney disease among other organ damage. In a hospital setting, we often manage animals with heat-related complications using IV fluids—something entirely preventable for our pets.

For dogs: Bring a collapsible water bowl on hikes and offer frequent breaks.

Use water fountains to encourage drinking and offer wet food to increase fluid intake.

3. Sprains, Strains, and Automobiles: Exercise injuries

Summer fun can lead to overexertion. As a surgeon, summer is the season that I treat dogs with torn cruciate ligaments, sprains, and torn ligaments from vigorous ball-chasing or cats with fractures from falling out of open windows. This happens in the summer months more than any other time of the year. While chasing balls, pets also can run into streets.

PLEASE KEEP YOUR PETS ON A LEASH AND UNDER CONTROL WHILE OUTSIDE. This is the time of year emergency visits increase due to motor vehicular accidents and animal bites.

Dogs: Ramp up exercise gradually. Avoid sudden sprints on slick or uneven terrain.

Enrich indoor environments with climbing trees, tunnels, and interactive toys. If you allow supervised outdoor time, consider using a harness and leash to help control your feline friend.

4. Parasites, Insects, and Skin Issues

Warmer months bring fleas, ticks, and allergies—common triggers for skin infections and ear problems that may require surgical intervention if neglected.

Prevention is key: Use veterinary-approved parasite prevention year-round.

Use veterinary-approved parasite prevention year-round. After swims or baths: Dry ears thoroughly, especially for floppy-eared dogs and dogs with lots of hair. Residual moisture can result in skin infections.

5. Road Trips and Travel

Sudden braking injuries or poorly restrained pets can lead to orthopedic trauma. I have treated many pets who have been injured due to being unrestrained in a car and either caused a car accident or injured in a motor vehicle accident.

Dogs and Cats: Use crash-tested carriers or seat belt harnesses. Our pets love to have the wind in their face out of a window but remember if they can put their face out of the window, they can also jump out of a window. The idea that dogs won’t jump from a moving vehicle is a fairy tale. Dogs will happily jump from a moving car if they think they can.

Crate training: Helps with stress and reduces injury risk.

6. Surgical Emergencies to Watch Out For

While summer is a time for recreation, certain emergencies spike in frequency:

Gastric dilation-volvulus (GDV): Mostly (but not always) in large-breed dogs after eating and playing vigorously after eating and/or drinking. Please discuss with your primary veterinarian on ways to prevent this from happening to your pet as preventative surgeries exist to help prevent GDV from occurring in dogs.

Mostly (but not always) in large-breed dogs after eating and playing vigorously after eating and/or drinking. Please discuss with your primary veterinarian on ways to prevent this from happening to your pet as preventative surgeries exist to help prevent GDV from occurring in dogs. Lacerations from barbed wire or rough terrain, windows (yes, dogs will jump through a window if given enough stimulation)

Foreign body ingestion (corn cobs, BBQ skewers, peach pits, and bones), keep an eye on the trash during outdoor events.

If your pet shows signs of abdominal pain, vomiting, or lethargy after a day out, seek veterinary care immediately.

7. Keeping Cats Safe: The Often-Overlooked Outdoor Enthusiasts

Though cats aren’t typically part of beach or hiking excursions, many enjoy supervised outdoor time.

Leash training: Yes, cats can learn this! Start with short, stress-free sessions.

Beware of wildlife: Birds of prey and coyotes pose real threats to our pets. Always supervise outdoor activity.

Conclusion: Enjoy Summer Responsibly

Summer can be a season of joy, connection, and exploration for both pets and owners. With foresight, prevention, and awareness, you can ensure your pets enjoy summer recreation safely—without a visit to the emergency room, urgent care center, or my operating room.