Community commerce

Hardware in North Aurora prides itself in sustainability by growing its own produce year-round in its greenhouse. (Photo provided by Hardware)

Supporting local businesses isn’t just about the storefront. It’s about building strong local partnerships with other hometown businesses.

Take Ream’s Meat Market, a staple in Elburn for over 70 years, for example. This old-fashioned family-owned business is known for its high quality fresh meat, smoked meats and other unique food items.

When you step inside their store, you’ll find a freezer case stocked with locally raised pork and chicken as well as grass-fed beef. Ream’s also sells locally raised farm-fresh eggs and local honey. In the summer, it’s a hot spot where customers can stop by the Wurst Wagon in their parking lot from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday where they serve up your choice of a brat, hot dog or burger for lunch.

In turn, Ream’s Meat Market works with local distributors and several area restaurants, including Colonial Cafe in St. Charles. Start off the day with a Ream’s Bavarian Breakfast with your choice of Ream’s brat patty or Ream’s kielbasa sausage served with a side of spicy mustard, eggs and potato pancakes. The menu also features Ream’s Burgers made with ground beef brisket and short rib. Or try the Ream’s brat pork patty on grilled pretzel bread.

Next time you’re cheering on the Kane County Cougars in Geneva, be sure to stop by the Ream’s Sausage cart near home plate. There you can try a Ream’s beer brat, cheese curd brat, jalapeño brat, polish sausage or bacon cheddar sausage. The cart also has drinks, chips and peanuts to round out your ballpark dinner.

Ream’s isn’t the only local vendor Cougars fans can enjoy at the ballpark. The Wannemaker’s Food Truck Patio on the first base side features a rotating lineup of local food trucks including Sammy’s Mexican Grill located in Elgin. Satisfy a sweet tooth with funnel cakes from BBQ Express based in Oswego or a bag of caramel, cheddar or Chicago Mix popcorn from Mama Lee’s Gourmet Popcorn located in Elgin. The Pride Craft Beer Cave over by the third base side features over 25 local breweries. Rounding out the local vendors lineup at the Cougars includes Charlie Fox’s located in Geneva, Whiskey Acres bourbon bar based in DeKalb, and Oberweis soft serve ice cream, headquartered in North Aurora.

In addition, Hardware’s 1.5 acre hop farm provides one of the base ingredients for all of its beer. The menu varies by season based on what’s growing. The bacon as well as some sausages and charcuterie are made in house.

Over at Heritage Prairie Farms in Elburn, the monthly Farm Dinners offer family-style meals showcasing produce in season at the farm. For some meals, they partner with a local distillery or brewery, like Obscurity Brewing, also in Elburn.

Farm Dinners begin at 6 p.m. with butler-passed appetizers during cocktail hour followed by dinner at 7 p.m. Upcoming Farm Dinners include:

Cowboy Disco themed Cocktail Party Farm Dinner, Thursday, July 17, featuring specialty cocktails and food stations.

Hops, Homestead & Honey Farm Dinner, Thursday, Aug. 7, with local brew partner Obscurity Brewing.

Harvest Moon Farm Dinner, Thursday, Sept. 11, featuring heirloom vegetables and unique coastal dishes inspired by Nantucket.

In addition to partnering with Heritage Prairie Farms, Obscurity Brewing is a destination in its own right serving up craft beer and wood-smoked BBQ deliciousness like brisket, ribs and pulled pork. Across the street is Obscurity Mead Hall & Cidery that makes naturally fermented meads and ciders using naturally sourced wildflower honey straight from their hives. You can bring home Obscurity Brewing offerings from several local stores including Prisco’s Family Market in Aurora and Woodman’s in North Aurora.

Art History Brewing features a beer line-up that includes a variety of European style lagers and hop-forward North American ales. (Photo provided by Art History Brewing )

Another local brewery to try is Art History Brewing in Geneva. Their beer line-up includes a variety of European style lagers and hop-forward North American ales. Choose to hang out in the traditional German beer garden or stop by the tasting room where you can sample their craft beer. Type in your location in the Beer Finder on their website for a listing of local restaurants, bottle shops and retailers in the greater Chicago area serving up their craft beer.

To start off your day with a fresh cup of joe, Manbot Coffee Roasters delivers their roasted coffee on weekends to homes in North Aurora, Batavia, Geneva, St. Charles and select towns in DuPage County. They’re also a regular at several farmer’s markets this summer including: