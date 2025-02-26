Deliciously Decadent Desserts

As a purveyor of sweet treats, Sarika Singh says few things allow her to tap into the energy of Geneva’s bustling destination downtown better than keeping her doors open a little later.

That’s because, Singh, owner of Geneva’s Hey Sugar bakery cafe, knows that there is often nothing better than a sweet treat right after a great dinner or chasing an amazing glass of wine, or even while out for a stroll in a downtown destination as warm and bustling as Geneva’s.

“It’s why we’re located where we are, here on the corner with our huge windows on two sides, so people can see, even from a distance, that this is where they want to be,” said Singh.

Throughout Kane County, those seeking sweet treats have no shortage of amazing options, no matter their taste or craving. Whether they be cupcakes, cookies, chocolate delicacies, ice cream or more, Kane County offers a cavalcade of chefs, bakers and confectioners, ready to serve up a host of desserts, ranging from the traditional to the extraordinary.

In Geneva, Singh launched Hey Sugar in 2020, finding to her amazement that even during a pandemic, people will still come out for a treat.

Located at the corner of 3rd Street and South Street, just around the corner from The Little Traveler and amid a cluster of Third Street’s eateries, Hey Sugar has steadily grown its following in the four years since it rolled out its unique lineup of “whimsical cupcakes,” English toffee, soft-serve ice cream treats, flavored lemonades and “adventurous hot chocolate.”

Singh said the inspiration behind Hey Sugar was twofold. First, Hey Sugar builds on her experience managing and operating the former cupcake shop known as The Latest Crave.

But at Hey Sugar, Singh said the goal is to serve treats so beautiful and delicious that customers “want to take photos and enjoy their treats, just like they would in a European cafe.”

“People always love something new and fun, and we are one of the only bakeries around with that kind of environment,” Singh said.

Of the items at the shop, Singh said the English toffee remains at the top of the charts. But she said their cupcakes and ice cream also have proven to be strong draws, along with their selections of custom flavored lemonades and hot chocolates. Those cocoa drinks are made with “high end Belgian chocolate” and in the cooler months, are also mixed up with “adventurous” flavor choices.

“Believe it or not, we have people often coming in during warm summer evenings asking for one of our ‘adventurous’ hot chocolates,” said Singh with a laugh.

For cupcakes, Singh said the crowd favorite is the black bottom, a combination of chocolate fudge cake and a cream cheese chocolate chip filling. But she said her personal favorite is carrot cake.

“I tell everyone, just pop it into the microwave for a few seconds, and just let that icing melt a little,” she said. “It’s simple, yes, but just so good.”

Singh said Hey Sugar has become an important part of downtown Geneva’s synergy, particularly in the evening, beckoning to guests who have just wrapped up dinner at one of the nearby restaurants or a glass of wine at a neighboring establishment just down the street.

“That 7-9 pm window? Yeah, it’s pretty, pretty important for us,” said Singh. “Because dessert is our specialty.”

Hey Sugar is just one of many outstanding, locally owned boutique options for dessert in the region.

Sidebar:

- All Chocolate Kitchen, 33 S. 3rd St., Geneva. The famed destination in downtown Geneva invites - or even commands - its guests to “Eat Dessert First.” The motto is emblazoned on the canopy over the restaurant’s front door. And famed chocolatier Chef Alain Roby is constantly bringing people back for more, serving up a dizzying array of decadent chocolate delights. These can include word famous cakes, truffles, gelato, chocolate fondue - by reservation, subject to availability - and a rotating array of seasonal plated dessert entrees, among many other treats, accompanied by the All-Chocolate Kitchen’s extensive list of European coffees and teas, including gourmet Italian coffee and the restaurant’s signature Ultimate Coffee Experience, featuring siphon coffee.

- Dear Donuts Cafe, 570 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Opened in 2023 by sisters Sue Park and Sophie Kim, Dear Donuts has brought Korean-style donuts and pastries to the Tri-Cities. In addition to their signature cream-filled brioche donuts, Dear Donuts offers an assortment of coffees, smoothies, bubble teas, soft serve ice cream and more.

- Mochii Donut, 2704 E. Main St., St. Charles. One of six Chicago area locations, Mochii Donut brings another Asian-inspired dessert choice. Open until 8:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and until 6 pm Sunday, Mochii Donut features a product made popular in Japan long ago, featuring crispy donuts with a fluffy and moist mochi-infused interior, in a distinctive bubble-ring shape.

- Sunshine’s Cupcakery, 1012 McLean Blvd., Elgin. Opened in February 2024, Sunshine’s serves as a fun and cute showcase for the cupcakes that shop co-owned Wendy Medina has been serving up on the side for 15 years. Open until 8 pm Tuesday-Saturday, and 3 pm on Sunday, the Cupcakery offers a scrumptious list of traditional favorites, as well as special weekend flavors and other inventions, along with cake pops, muffins and smoothies.

- Sweetness Cookie Company, 454 Redington Drive, South Elgin. Open until 8 pm Tuesday-Friday and 5 pm on Saturday, Sweetness offers an array of beautifully decorated and even more delicious, frosted cookie creations, including banana cream, deep dish chocolate chip, double chocolate caramel, strawberry shortcake, raspberry cheesecake, French silk pie, and so many more cookie varieties, often changing by the day.

- Van’s Frozen Custard, 16 E. Main Street, East Dundee. Sometimes there’s just no substitute for a frozen treat. Open until 9 pm Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday, and until 10 pm Friday-Saturday, Van’s hits all the right notes, serving up custard in cups and cones of vanilla and chocolate, along with a changing flavor of the day, as well as treats like sundaes, shakes, malts, banana splits, floats and concretes, with a long list of possible toppings and mix-ins.