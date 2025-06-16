From blacksmith shop to Tequila Val’s Mexican Grill and Cantina

The dundee location has been a blacksmith shop, the Anvil Club and is now the home of Tequila Val’s Mexican Grill and Cantina. (Photo provided by Philip A. Aleo)

Back in the mid 1950s, a group of prominent Dundee area men were probably hungry when they began talking about the possibility of opening a private dinner club.

They were looking for a home away from home where they could relax and socialize among wonderful company while enjoying food and service that was beyond comparison.

Bill Ball, Ray Curnow, Al Edwards, George Edwards, Ed Eichler, Joseph Estes, Abner Kinne, Al Kirkland, Bill O’Brien and Dr. Fred Simpson had learned that the blacksmith shop on Meier St. in East Dundee would likely be for sale soon. The owner, Herman Becker, was still operating the shop, but he also was 75 years old.

According to historian Philip A. Aleo, Simpson and his wife Ellenor “Peggy” Simpson were instrumental in supervising the efforts to transform this blacksmith shop into a dinner club. They led the restoration efforts, which included traveling throughout the U.S. and Europe for antiques to adorn the club.

It was fitting that Peggy would be involved since her family was so heavily involved in the history of the property. As the granddaughter of Henry Clay Edwards and the great granddaughter of Alfred Edwards, Peggy was also a descendent of the Carpenter family that founded Carpentersville.

Alfred Edwards, who had initially settled in Dundee in 1839 at age 27, was the original property owner. He sold it in 1855 to a young farmer named Jeremiah Austin.

Austin and a handful of others owned the property until 1872 when Ed Hendricks and Frederick Mueller purchased it. For more than 20 years you could purchase new shoes for your horse or buy a carriage or wagon at the Hendricks & Mueller Blacksmith Shop.

David J. Haverkampf acquired the blacksmith shop in 1893.

Becker then purchased it in 1911 and ran the shop until 1955.

Interestingly, some of the early owners of the Anvil Club were descendants of early Dundee settlers. Two of Alfred Edwards’ great grandsons, George and Alfred, would later own the Anvil Club.

Joseph Estes was related to David Haeger who would purchase The Dundee Brick Co. in 1871. Haeger Potteries was a pottery manufacturer that was in business for 145 years, finally ceasing operation in 2016.

Featuring gorgeous dining rooms and an extensive menu with a wide-array of seafood selections, poultry, USDA prime steaks, Berkshire pork chops and more, the Anvil Club didn’t take long to gain popularity, attracting upwards of 8,000 members during its prime.

For 67 years, the Anvil Cub was a private-member only dining establishment. It opened its doors to the public in 2022.

Once news spread about the Anvil Club closing for good in July 2023, patrons made sure to get in at least one final meal if not more. For its final two months, the Anvil Club offered two settings at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and required reservations every single day.

Today, Tequila Val’s Mexican Grill and Cantina occupies the former Anvil Club, offering Mexican cuisine and family-friendly dining.