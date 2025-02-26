Haines on Main is bringing a new and intimate gathering space to St. Charles

Haines on Main is the perfect place for small, intimate gatherings. (Photo provided by Haines on Main)

Haines house sits high upon a hill in downtown St. Charles. For years, Julie Starck had her eye on two historic homes in the community. When her husband sold his business, she lost access to his warehouse, which she had been using for her Erasistable Vintage Rental business. Things took a serendipitous turn when the historic home in St. Charles she long admired happened to be on the market.

“I have a vintage soul and a love for old things,” says Starck, who purchased the home and began tweaking the property for her business, Haines on Main.

Even the name of the business has a vintage nod to Charles Haines, who built the home. In 1866, Haines offered up family land for a new school in St. Charles to help ease overcrowding. He later went on to serve on the school board and as mayor of St. Charles

before his death in 1914.

Starck had a location and a vision to use the property to host small gatherings. It all didn’t fully come together until she almost lost her adult son last year to substance use disorder (SUD). Having already lost a spouse to SUD, another spark of serendipity struck – Starck would use her new location as a place for healing and a place for celebration.

“I have a passion for people and life’s celebrations as well as giving back to the community,” says Starck. When Haines on Main opens this year, Starck envisions it being a place where people can host small gatherings like bridal and baby showers, intimate weddings, birthdays and other life celebrations. In addition to the venue, vintage items will be available to rent for gatherings including china, flatware, glasses and furniture.

Haines on Main also will be available to nonprofits needing space for fundraisers and other group gatherings.

A portion of proceeds from these gatherings will go toward organizations that help those impacted by addiction as well as local community organizations including CASA and Lazarus House.

In addition, Starck plans to be a facilitator when she opens the first chapter located in the area of PAL (Parents of Addicted Loved Ones). The group offers hope and support for parents of adult children who struggle with substance use disorder. These weekly closed meetings will begin in February.

Choose Haines on Main for special occasions and showers. (Photo provided by Haines on Main)

For now, Starck continues to focus on getting the building ready for its opening. She’s hoping to complete phase one by late spring/early summer and begin hosting gatherings as well as art and music classes.

The second phase, set to launch in the fall, is the addition of a large gathering space. This inviting area will feature a cozy fireplace ideal for intimate winter gatherings and open to a patio filled with vibrant flowers and a fountain to create a serene atmosphere to enhance every occasion.

To book the space for a gathering or for more information about PAL, call 331-255-3192.