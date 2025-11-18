Mary Faraone uses her connection with the natural world to create masterful works of art

Mary Faraone enjoys experimenting with unique forms, combining both wheel-thrown and hand-built components that result in creations that feel as alive and dynamic as the landscapes that inspire them. (Photo provided by Mary Faraone)

For Mary Faraone, nature has always been both muse and teacher.

“The hours I spent riding through the fields growing up gave me a deep appreciation of animals and the natural world,” she says. “Nature reveals much more of herself from horseback. A great horned owl gliding silently over my head. A rooster pheasant crashing out of the brush at our feet.”

Faraone has found a way to merge her passion for ceramics with her love of plants through a collection of two-piece self-watering planters. (Photo provided by Mary Faraone )

That intimate connection with the natural world followed her into adulthood, influencing not only how she lives but how she creates. Her ceramic work is a blend of technical precision and organic inspiration, reflecting the harmony between her discipline and wonder.

Faraone’s journey into ceramics began a few years ago at Water Street Studios in Batavia after she enrolled in a wheel-throwing course taught by instructor and artist Jeremy Foy. The nuance of the craft and its creative possibilities enthralled her.

“The challenge and infinite creative opportunities with the medium of clay were irresistible, and I became a clay maker in December of 2022,” she says.

Since then, Faraone’s work has evolved alongside her growing skillset. Now, she enjoys experimenting with unique forms, combining both wheel-thrown and hand-built components that result in creations that feel as alive and dynamic as the landscapes that inspire them.

One of Faraone’s favorite projects has been creating a series of mixed-media ceramic boxes topped with shou sugi ban finials, a Japanese wood-burning technique that produces striking, charred finishes. 2025 introduced new adventures in clay as well, with alternative firing methods. Faraone, alongside other Water Street Studios members, has also explored pit firing, producing vessels with unpredictable and beautiful results.

Faraone found a way to merge her passion for ceramics with her love of plants through a collection of two-piece self-watering planters, successfully blending function and creativity that captures the essence of her art form.

“It’s gratifying to bring an idea into reality, and have it function as intended,” she says.

The nuance of the craft and its creative possibilities enthralled Mary Faraone, inspiring her to start her own journey in the medium of ceramics. (Photo provided by Mary Faraone)

As Faraone looks ahead, she hopes to expand her planter designs and explore more sculptural work inspired by animals. She makes it clear her goal is to keep creativity and togetherness at the center of her process.

“Art should be the joy of creating and the camaraderie of a supportive community,” she said. “That is what I have found at Water Street Studios. I am so proud to be included in this community of talented and inspirational artists.”

At Water Street Studios, her work and her spirit fit right in as Faraone’s artistry is strongly tied to her curiosity and connection to nature and community.