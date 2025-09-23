Louise Miller is a true artist at heart

When Louise Miller and her husband were in the thick of establishing their real estate firm in Houston, Miller turned to art as a distraction from the everyday grind of building a business. “I began taking watercolor classes at a local community college, which blossomed into a full commitment to first 2D collage and later 3D ceramics and sculpture, eventually taking art, ceramics and sculpture classes at the Glassell School of Art in Houston for several years,” she says.

"Madonna" 24”x20” by Louise Miller. (Photo provided by Louise Miller)

When the couple put down roots in Batavia, Miller gravitated to the creative environment and artistry of the area. “As we were getting familiar with our new hometown of Batavia, I was drawn to the camaraderie and talent of the community of artists at Water Street Studios,” she says. “Since July of last year, I have taken several ceramic classes…in April of this year, a studio space opened up and I became a resident artist. I look forward to sharing both collage and mixed-media techniques with others in the coming years.”

"Maine Coast" 24”x14” Mixed Media by Louise Miller. (Photo provided by Louise Miller)

Miller has immersed herself in all the local opportunities to enjoy art and view diverse works. “Since moving to the Fox River Valley, I have been thoroughly immersed in visiting the galleries, art fairs, and parks throughout the entire area,” she says. “The St. Mary’s Sculpture Park is one of my favorite go-tos for inspiration along with taking peaceful hikes on the many trails throughout the vast forest preserves that surround the Fox River and environs.”

"Requiem" by Louise Miller. (Photo provided by Louise Miller)

As an artist, Miller seeks to further her creativity with ever-evolving inspiration. “I am constantly challenging myself artistically with my painting and sculpture to produce works that respond to the ever-changing physical and emotional landscapes we are finding ourselves in,” she says. “One such project was to create sets of ceramic muses this past winter that personally evoke a sense of calm and serenity.” In the coming months, she will work to scale up some of her work and add depth to her mixed media creations. “Future goals are to create large organic pit-fired ceramic pieces and to incorporate more 3D elements into my mixed media framed art pieces,” she says.

When it comes to the role art plays within a community, Miller emphasizes the importance of presenting the opportunity for free creativity as soon as possible. “As a child I was exposed to the visual, literary and dramatic arts from a young age and gained an appreciation,” she says. “The arts, and artistic expression itself, has historically been a strong influence on the human psyche, and that is why I believe that introducing young children to the arts at an early age, can not only benefit them but society in general.”