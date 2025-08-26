St. Charles Jazz Weekend returns Sept. 11–14 with big-name acts and local talent

St. Charles Jazz Weekend performances will be held in a variety of traditional and nontraditional entertainment spaces, including The Wine Exchange, The Filling Station Pub & Grill, The Pep Line, Maple Leaf Roasters Coffee, Pollyanna Brewing & Distilling Company, Arcada Theatre, Club Arcada, Moonlight Theatre and Riverlands Brewing. (Photo provided by the St. Charles Business Alliance)

The upcoming annual St. Charles Jazz Weekend, set for Sept. 11-14, will fill the heart of downtown with four days of live music featuring both big-name entertainers and local favorites.

From classic big band, swing and modern jazz to quintets, quartets and talented high school musicians, the schedule offers a variety of performances from midday through the evening, including a sip-and-stroll in Mount Saint Mary Park. Select performances will require tickets.

“Over 40 acts will be performing this year at our amazing four-day Jazz Weekend,” said Susan Stark, events manager of the St. Charles Business Alliance, which coordinates the event. “Since 2012, our Jazz Weekend has really taken off and has grown in popularity. Patrons can visit 20 businesses and the 1st Street Plaza to relax and hear amazing musicians over the four days of our event.”

Intimate indoor venues will give guests the chance to sip wine, savor small bites and enjoy the artistry up close while soaking in smooth soundscapes.

Performances will be held in a variety of traditional and nontraditional entertainment spaces, including The Wine Exchange, The Filling Station Pub & Grill, The Pep Line, Maple Leaf Roasters Coffee, Pollyanna Brewing & Distilling Company, Arcada Theatre, Club Arcada, Moonlight Theatre and Riverlands Brewing. Additional venues include Trend + Relic, Jeans and a Cute Top, St. Charles Public Library and Baker Memorial Church.

A sampling of the lineup includes global phenomenon Frank Catalano, a skyrocketing saxophonist and Elgin Community College alum; Shout Section Big Band & Tatum Langley; and Haley Reinhart of American Idol fame.

On Saturday, Sept. 13, local high school jazz musicians will take the stage at 1st Street Plaza. The St. Charles North Jazz Workshop will perform with Kirby Fellis, a professional trombonist, jazz clinician, composer and arranger. The St. Charles East Jazz Workshop will perform with Chicago-based saxophonist and composer Arman Sangalang. This outdoor venue is expected to be buzzing with energy.

Stark encourages patrons to take part in the Jazz Weekend Check-In Challenge, a popular addition to the event. “Simply download the Travel St. Charles app,” she said. “Attend three performances and ‘check in’ through the app to be entered to win a gift card to a local theatre and dinner, valued at $200. Winners will be notified by email on September 17.”

Whether seated at 1st Street Plaza or tucked into a local venue, St. Charles Jazz Weekend offers a rhythm of community, connection and creativity that makes the fun swing. Visitors can explore multiple venues, hear favorite artists and discover new ones to add to their can’t-miss music lists.

For more details on the artists, performance venues and presenting sponsors, visit www.stcjazzweekend.com.