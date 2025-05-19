Grab a bookmark and read with Geneva Public Library

“How to Age Disgracefully” by Clare Pooley

"How to Age Disgracefully" by Clare Pooley (Photo provided by Geneva Public Library )

For adult audiences

“How to Age Disgracefully” by best-selling author Clare Pooley is a delightful novel that combines humor, heart and a vibrant cast of characters. Seeking a reprieve from the disappointments in her life, Lydia takes a job managing a senior citizens’ social club at the local community center. Expecting a quiet escape with a group of docile retirees, she is instead met with a lively and spirited crew full of surprises. When the local council announces plans to close the community center and sell the property to developers, an unlikely coalition of the seniors and their neighbors – including the center’s daycare – rally together. With plenty of scheming, determination and a good dose of mischief, they fight to save their community gathering place. But will their efforts be enough to make a difference? At first glance, “How to Age Disgracefully” appears to be a charming story about a quirky group of characters. However, it quickly reveals deeper themes, exploring how communities are built, the power of intergenerational collaboration and the resilience of the human spirit. With its heartwarming narrative and Clare Pooley’s upbeat writing style, this novel is a joy to read.

“Woe” by Lucy Knisley

"Woe" by Lucy Knisley. (Provided by Geneva Public Library )

For adult and teen audiences

Do you ever wonder what is going through your pet’s head? Comic artist Lucy Knisley certainly has. In a collection of comics starring her cat Linney, Knisley imagines Linney’s internal monologue as she deals with the indignities of life as a house cat. Linney, like many cats, seems to relish the love of her family and loathe the attention that it brings. Often rendered as an orange blob of fur, Linney encounters the daily indignities including children, dogs and being picked up by her owners. These little comics are contained to a singular page and tell stories like the time Linney got an undignified haircut or what Knisley imagines to be her cat’s origin story. Be forewarned that “Woe” does follow Linney through the end of her life. Lovers of all animals, especially cat owners, will appreciate Knisley’s humor and expressive art style. In “Woe,” we see that the bond between humans and their animals is simultaneously a unique yet universal experience.