Local teen lives out her dreams in New York City

Patterson started in local park district programs at age two, later finding an opportunity to take part in a local production of "The Nutcracker."

In ballet, an interesting paradox exists.

In order for their movements to appear graceful and uncomplicated, dancers must put themselves through rigorous, physically demanding work that requires years of intense training and discipline.

Even at her young age, it’s a contradiction Marin Patterson of Geneva knows very well.

The 16-year-old is currently a student at the world-renowned School of American Ballet located in New York City.

Patterson dances in multiple classes, each lasting an hour and a half, six days a week at the School of American Ballet.

“To be a dancer requires so much strength, cross-training and self-responsibility,” she said. “But with that, it’s all about making the audience believe it’s effortless. That quality is so difficult, but when you accomplish it, it’s such a dopamine rush.”

Patterson’s love of dance came early in life. She started in park district programs at age 2, later finding an opportunity to take part in a local production of “The Nutcracker.”

Her love of dancing then led her to Elise Flagg Academy of Dance in Geneva. That’s when things really took off.

“Elise Flagg and JacLyn Allott helped me become the kind of dancer I wanted to be,” said Patterson of the founder and instructor respectively. “That’s when I was 9, and I realized ballet was my passion.”

The pair worked with Patterson, encouraging her to take her talent to the next level at SAB, as it is commonly known. The most prestigious ballet school in the United States, SAB was established in 1934 by Russia-born George Balanchine, a choreographer widely considered to be the father of American ballet. It serves as the official school of the New York City Ballet.

Marin Patterson is a 16-year-old living her dream of becoming a professional ballet dancer.

The teen’s first experience was through a five-week intensive summer session in 2022. At the end, she was asked to stay on as a full-time student, but declined as she wasn’t yet ready to live apart from her family. Returning this past summer, Patterson was again extended an invitation to continue on. This time she accepted.

Patterson dances in multiple classes, each lasting an hour and a half, six days a week. Classes are on pointe, requiring uncompromising form and focus, and find dancers practicing at the barre and through floor work. Another area of study is combinations. Instructors will demonstrate a series of movements, after which students will partner with those in the men’s classes to mirror what they’ve been shown.

For dancers like Patterson, the expectations extend far beyond the physical work.

“Ballet teaches you a whole other level of etiquette,” she said. “We have to wear a uniform every day, we have to make sure that our pointe shoes look good, and that we’re taking care of them to make sure they last.”

Jenifer Ringer directs the intermediate and advance divisions and oversees artistic programming at SAB. A former principal dancer herself, Ringer is among those who help dancers with aspirations to perform in a company realize their potential.

“Our students recognize that in order to have the possibility of a professional dance career, they must be highly disciplined in how they manage their daily routines to balance academics with ballet, care for their bodies and health in the same way as an elite athlete, and bring an extraordinary level of focus and commitment to their daily training,” Ringer said. “This is so much more than an ‘ordinary’ teenager is asked to do.”

While ballet is much of her day to day, Patterson is also a student at the Professional Children’s School. The in-person school caters to young people working in the arts. Sarah Jessica Parker and Macaulay Culkin number among its alumni.

In her free time, Patterson also enjoys being among the friends she’s made at SAB.

“It’s almost like a second home,” she said. “It’s like a boarding school, but not as frigid as the typical boarding school experience is shown to be. We all support each other. It’s one giant community.”

She also loves to explore her neighborhood on New York’s upper west side, and marvels that the city’s massive size and scope no longer feel daunting to her. An added perk is that as a SAB student, Patterson is able to see ballet performances at the Lincoln Center at no cost.

Her favorite is the Balanchine-composed Concerto Barocco.

If it sounds like Patterson is living out her dreams, she would readily agree, expressing gratitude for the life she has and hope for the one she is ardently working toward.

“I feel like ballet is not only a way for me to express myself and my emotion, but it’s also taught me so much about etiquette and grace. I have grown so appreciative of that,” she said. “It’s so rewarding to do it correctly and be proud of myself in that way. I have such a passion and so much respect for professional dancers. I hope that one day, I can be one of them.”