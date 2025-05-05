Artist of the Month Lisa Dienst-Thomas uses metalsmithing to create her art

Fantastical Blooms, artist Lisa Dienst-Thomas’ current work is inspired by the coral reef and Arizona desert biomes. Dienst-Thomas engineers intricate flowers using a combination of digital modeling and traditional metalsmithing techniques. “They generally start with a small glimpse of inspiration but grow through my curiosity to learn new techniques or use old methods in new ways,” she says. “I never truly know what they’ll grow into until they’re finished.” Dienst-Thomas credits her Graduate research with her ability to add another level of color, texture and dimension to her floral creations. “Each of my Blooms highlights one or more techniques using form, color, or texture to inspire joy or curiosity in the viewer,” she says.

Dienst-Thomas is the last “Original Artist” at Water Street Studios, having started with the Batavia studio in August nearly 11 years ago. She was drawn to Water Street when her now-good friend, then-acquaintance, Sharon Sychta – a founder of the studio – told Dienst-Thomas about a space she could let her imagination and creativity run wild. That space became Water Street Studios and the rest, as they say, is history.

The red flora is part of Lisa Dienst-Thomas' Fantastical Blooms collection. (Photo provided by Lisa Dienst-Thomas)

Now, Dienst-Thomas continues to thrive in her artist and the unmatched community of Water Street. “On March 6, I presented 21 pieces from my last five years of work as a Graduate Student in Studio Arts focused on Metalwork, Jewelry Design, and Digital Fabrication at Northern Illinois University,” she says. “This M.A. Solo Thesis Exhibition was the culmination of five years of intense focus and discovery. Every semester I challenged myself to learn new techniques. Before graduate school I never used Computer-Aided Design and now I cannot imagine creating without it. Rhino (the CAD program we utilize) allows me to create from nothing what is in my mind. I always wanted more form and color to accompany my traditional metalsmithing and now I possess the skills to create in 3D and print in numerous materials components that I add to my metal for extremely unique work. My Professor, James Obermeier gave me just enough direction and push to allow me to research and create whatever I envisioned.”

Lisa Dienst-Thomas uses traditional metalsmithing, among other intricate techniques, to create her gorgeous work. (Photo provided by Lisa Dienst-Thomas)

In 2025, Dienst-Thomas will graduate from Northern Illinois University with a Master of Arts in Studio Art in Metalwork, Jewelry Design and Digital Fabrication.

When asked to describe the role art plays in the community and the vitality of its existence, Dienst-Thomas replies with some of her favorite quotes:

“Art washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life.” - Pablo Picasso

“Art is the most intense mode of individualism that the world has known.” - Oscar Wilde

“Art is not a thing, it is a way.” - Elbert Hubbard

“The aim of art is to represent not the outward appearance of things, but their inward significance.” – Aristotle

“Art enables us to find ourselves and lose ourselves at the same time.” - Thomas Merton *This is my favorite artist quote!

“Every child is an artist. The problem is how to remain an artist once he grows up.” - Pablo Picasso

Find Lisa’s pieces at http://www.lpjewelry.etsy.com/ or join her Facebook Fan page for more work and samples from her classes http://goo.gl/oliZR