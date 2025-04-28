Geneva Public Library recommends two titles for the month of May

"Mind Over Batter as Therapy" by Jack Hazan. (Photo provided by the Geneva Public Library )

"The Many Colors of Harpreet Singh" by Supriya Kelkar, illustrated by Alea Marley. (Photo provided by the Geneva Public Library )

For kids and their adults:

Harpreet, a young Sikh boy, wears colorful head coverings called patkas to match his moods—bright yellow for happiness, bold red for bravery, and soft pink for celebration. But after moving to a snowy new town, his colors fade to nervous blues and shy whites—until an unexpected friendship helps him rediscover his vibrant spirit.

This heartfelt story beautifully explores change, identity, and belonging, showing how self-expression can help everyone to navigate life’s challenges. Through Harpreet’s journey, children will witness the power of friendship and resilience in overcoming loneliness and embracing new beginnings. Beautiful, vibrant illustrations beautifully capture Harpreet’s emotions, using color and subtle details to highlight his journey from loneliness to belonging.

The author includes additional information after the story concludes, ensuring readers can learn more about Harpreet’s community. A perfect read aloud for families with children, young and old, that everyone will enjoy.

“Mind Over Batter: 75 Recipes for Baking as Therapy” by Jack Hazan

"Mind Over Batter as Therapy" by Jack Hazan. (Photo provided by the Geneva Public Library )

For adults:

This month, take a moment to breathe in, breathe out, and bake!

In “Mind Over Batter,” author and therapist Jack Hazan connects baking practices with mental health practices: being mindful, participating in self-care, seeking comfort, and finding ways to heal. The book is filled with lush recipes, enticing photographs, and helpful tips on how to take care of yourself in the kitchen and in your life.

Don’t stress if the idea of baking something like an intricate Challah or a decadent chocolate mousse is overwhelming; Hazan provides simple and accessible recipes that focus on fun rather than fuss.

This cookbook reminds us that in times of stress, there are ways to learn about ourselves and find opportunities to grow. What better way to learn these important lessons than by baking some delicious, sweet treats! Recommended for anyone that finds joy and comfort in the art of baking.