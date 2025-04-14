Laughter abounds at The Comedy Vault in Batavia

The Comedy Vault’s weekly open mic Mondays are filled with surprises and uncertainties.

You might see a seasoned comedian working on their latest material. You also could see someone take the stage for the first time ever. The only way of knowing is to come out to Batavia and see and laugh for yourself.

If you do choose to treat your case of the Mondays with comedy, there’s a darn good chance you’ll see Wheaton’s Jack Baker among the 40 comics.

Celebrating his 15th year in the business, Baker uses the open mic to work on new material. He also recorded his debut comedy special, “Jack Baker’s Disease” at the Comedy Vault in 2023.

“I wanted to do standup since the seventh grade,” he says. “After seeing Mitch Hedberg on Comedy Central that’s what I wanted to do.”

Baker has performed at countless open mics, but few compare to the Comedy Vault.

“It’s truly one of the best clubs in the country,” he says. “It’s right there in the suburbs so it’s nice for me being in Wheaton. Some of the national headliners come through and say how great of a club it is which speaks a lot about Liv (Valaitis, the owner and director of business development and operations of The Comedy Vault) and the staff there. It’s one of the best open mics.”

Oswego’s Elmer Jaeger who performs as Elmer Jaegermeister, isn’t a comedian per se but he plays one at the Comedy Vault.

Looking for a different date night experience, Jaeger and his wife took advantage of this free event with a two-item (food or drink) minimum.

“That progressed to going every week with friends to judge the comics on how well they improved their jokes week over week,” he says. “Admittedly, sometimes it was like watching a train wreck. One of the guys said, ‘When are you getting up there and the idea was born.‘”

Jaegermeister has gotten on stage several times. His buddy, Adam Harlow, has performed about a dozen times.

“It’s fun to watch how the sausage is made and there is camaraderie with everyone who gets up,” Harlow says. “The first time I honestly couldn’t figure out how to hold the mic, but other than that the crowd was receptive and encouraging. I think it’s an ideal venue for someone who wants to get up without too much pressure.”

Jaegermeister, who has won the pie eating contest at WGN Morning News at its past two St. Patrick’s Day parties, acknowledges he was nervous when he made his stand-up debut last spring.

“It was nerve-wracking, bright stage lights and all,” he says. “But the time flies by and I always felt better after doing it.’

You never need tickets to attend the open mic. Doors open at 7:30 and shows begin at 8 p.m. You must be 18 and older to attend.

Those looking to perform can sign up online beginning on Wednesday. Comedians then perform brief sets of no longer than three minutes in the order they signed up with the list capping at 40 comics. www.comedyvaultbatavia.com