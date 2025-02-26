Grab a bookmark February 2025

Four Hundred Souls edited by Ibram X. Kendi and written by Keisha N. Blain (Photo provided by Geneva Public Library )

Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619-2019 edited by Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain

For Adults:

Four Hundred Souls is a sweeping anthology chronicling 400 years of Black American history through essays and poems. Written by ninety unique contributors, including historians, activists, and poets, the collection explores pivotal events, cultural moments, and personal narratives, offering a powerful and nuanced testament to the resilience, creativity, and struggle of Black communities in the United States.

Told in chronological chapters covering pivotal moments and lesser known events, each author’s voice shines through in their storytelling. Taken together, readers learn about the multifaceted and diverse stories that comprise the Black American experience.

Four Hundred Souls highlights the resilience and contributions of Black Americans, the enduring struggle against systemic racism, and the interconnectedness of Black history and identity. The collection emphasizes the power of collective storytelling in preserving and understanding the past and the ongoing impact of our shared history on contemporary society.

Perfect for readers that love history, powerful storytelling, and discovering new voices, this book will resonate with readers for months to come.

All the Sinners Bleed by S.A. Crosby

All The Sinners Bleed by S.A. Cosby

For adults:

Titus Crown is the first Black sheriff in Charon County, Virginia. After years of training with the FBI, one incident blew apart what promised to be an illustrious career. He came back to his hometown hoping to use his education and experience to usher in a new approach to law enforcement in a town still struggling with their Confederate history.

A year after he is elected sheriff, a popular teacher is shot by his former Black student at the high school. In their attempt to apprehend the suspect, the student is fatally shot by Titus’ deputies. During the investigation, Titus discovers that the shootings are connected to unspeakable crimes carried out by a brutal serial killer who may be hiding in plain sight. To uncover the truth, he must grapple with the town’s religious fanatics, political adversaries, and his own personal demons.

From the first page to the last, Mr. Cosby writes a gritty, compelling crime thriller that tells the story more like a movie than a book. Each character, including the town itself, advances the plot right down to the suspenseful ending. This book is highly recommended for fans of crime fiction thrillers.