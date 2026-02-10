Where to start with love on the screen and page

Entertainment and romance are a match made in heaven. Check out the hottest titles on the marquee or on the shelf in Kane County. (Metro Newspaper Service )

Whether you’re looking for a rom-com or romance novel, you’ll find some fine title suggestions here in time for Valentine’s Day.

Such as Ashley Poston’s “The Dead Romantics,” about a ghostwriter who ironically writes romance novels.

“She is going to miss her deadline because she no longer believes in love after a bad breakup,” says Michelle Worthington, adult & teen services librarian for the Geneva Public Library. “She also has a new, attractive, but unforgiving editor. On top of all that her father dies, and she must return to her hometown to bury him. Her family runs a funeral home and with a bit of magic realism tossed in, Florence can see ghosts, just as her father did. A ghost she recognizes knocks on the door one night and Florence must help him with his unfinished business, which may or may not include her. It is a story that reminds us that even when all may seem lost, there is hope and love on the horizon. It’s a perfect love story for a Valentine’s Day read.”

Sarah Blomquist, who offers couples therapy at Bloom Counseling and Therapy in St. Charles, asks her clients to take the Love Language Quiz, which is explained in Gary Chapman’s “The Five Love Languages: The Secret to Love That Lasts.”

“In knowing our personal love language, we are better equipped to introduce others to what we are needing to feel appreciated, valued and connected within a romantic relationship,” Blomquist says. “When I am working with couples, I tell them that we are not allowed to say what the other person is ‘doing wrong.’ Instead, we each get to identify what we are needing to add to the relationship that until now has been missing. This reframes how my clients are feeling: they have to take accountability for their part in the relational dissonance. If both parties are motivated for change, they begin working together instead of competing for who is right or wrong.”

Blomquist also recommends two films, “Somewhere in Time” and “Love Actually.”

“‘Somewhere in Time’ is a movie about time travel that depicts a connection that a man feels with a woman born in a different generation,” Blomquist says. “Much can be learned through eye contact, body language and the simplicity of patience versus impulsiveness, as we often see in today’s world.

“Another one of my favorites is ”Love Actually,” she says. “Beyond the first scene, which is unexpected and jarring, the movie overall is a theme of love and the search for what causes one to be attracted or ‘feel’ for another person throughout our lifetimes. It is a culmination of connection, feelings, family, heartbreak and clarity. We will never know how to create or bottle love or attraction, but this movie gives us hope that there is someone for everyone by offering a peek into love from multiple perspectives.”

Worthington recommends “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.”

“This movie is enjoyable for both men and women,” she says. “It is a romantic comedy about Andie, a magazine columnist, who is writing an article on how to drive away a man in 10 days. On the flip side Ben is an ad executive who makes a bet with a co-worker that he can make a woman fall in love with him in 10 days. Of course they chose each other for these goals. It’s funny and romantic. Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey have great chemistry and comedic timing.”

Tawnee Spencley-Campos, an adult & teen services library associate for the Geneva Public Library, suggests suggests “Crazy, Stupid Love.”

“Full of heartbreak, emotional dialogue, and laugh out loud moments, this is the perfect rom com to watch with a partner,” she says. “Following forty-something Cal Weaver, we see he seems to be living the dream: good job, nice house, great kids and marriage to his high school sweetheart. But, when Cal learns that she has cheated on him and wants a divorce, his ‘perfect’ life quickly unravels. Cal, who (clearly) hasn’t dated in decades, stands out as the epitome of un-smooth, so handsome player Jacob Palmer takes him on as wingman and protege. Hijinks ensue, but so does love.”

Christian Hubbard, audience services manager for the Paramount Theatre, says Mamma Mia was its top selling Movie Monday romantic film title in 2025.

”But my personal favorite is Pride and Prejudice, the 2005 version starring Keira Knightley,” Hubbard says. “And we’re screening it at Paramount on Monday, March 23 at 7 pm for just $1.”

At Classic Cinemas Charlestowne 18 XQ in St. Charles, Wuthering Heights is destined to draw lovers to the big screen.

“Classic Cinemas is lining up one of the strongest ‘date movie’ slates in recent memory, led by a sultry new adaptation of Wuthering Heights starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi,” says Mike Schindler, film programmer at Classic Cinemas. “Stepping into the iconic roles of forbidden lovers Cathy and Heathcliff, the pair bring an electric chemistry that saturates the screen in what appears to be a bold, cinematic reimagining of Emily Brontë’s timeless novel…Anchored by an intoxicatingly seductive soundtrack curated by Charli XCX, Wuthering Heights may be the strongest contender yet in 2026 to meet the lofty expectations of a Valentine’s Day release.”