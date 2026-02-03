Kayla Coulter takes art to the next level at Water Street Studios and beyond

Kayla Coulter credits the style with evolving her artistic process and informing the way she moves through life: with more intention. (Photo provided by Kayla Coulter)

Visual artist Kayla Coulter’s main mission is “to make art approachable and empowering” by creating spaces for people to reexamine and explore their own creative abilities. Growing up, art was always an integral part of her life. She carried supplies with her wherever she went.

“Although I’ve always loved every part of the process, I did not always have the discipline to pursue art at its fullest potential,” she says.

Now, Coulter has returned to school to pursue her artistry, and the change has brought her a special kind of peace and direction. “Once I placed art at the center of my life, everything changed,” she says. “I feel at home in this work, and I know I have only scratched the surface of where it’s going.”

As of June 2025, Coulter became an instructor at Water Street Studios. Her medium is focused on hyperrealism utilizing acrylics, graphite, charcoal and – more recently – gouache, a kind of opaque watercolor.

“Hyperrealism has been the most challenging direction I have ever taken,” she says. “It requires long periods of stillness and careful attention. When I first attempted it, I underestimated the intensity of the work. Over time, I found a steadier rhythm that helped me approach each piece with more focus and calm.”

As of June 2025, Coulter became an instructor at Water Street Studios. Her medium is focused on hyperrealism utilizing acrylics, graphite, charcoal and – more recently – gouache, a kind of opaque watercolor. (Photo provided by Kayla Coulter)

Coulter credits the style with evolving her artistic process and informing the way she moves through life: with more intention. “Balancing school, running a business, and building a studio practice has been difficult at times, but finishing these works reminds me why I returned to art and what it means to stay committed from beginning to end,” she says.

The project “Holy Darkness” was the beginning of her foray into hyperrealism and created a space for Coulter to explore more detail in her work. “It required patience, honesty, and a willingness to keep going even when the process felt overwhelming,” she says. “‘UNDERFACE’ has also been a piece that resonates strongly with viewers. Almost everyone points to a face and says, ‘that one’s me.’ Watching people recognize in that drawing has been one of the most meaningful parts of sharing my work.”

Coulter’s newest work is a piece titled “Anxiety,” her most substantial project so far, in size and level of detail. “Building it layer by layer has shown me how far I have come and where this series is leading me next,” she says.

Looking ahead, Coulter hopes to expand her gallery experience while continuing to learn more about the curatorial end of things as understanding multiple facets of the exhibition process is important to her. “In 2026 I will enter my final year as a full-time student before transferring,” she says. “This will be a period of intense art making and portfolio building. I hope to push myself not only as an artist but also as a teacher, student, partner, daughter, sister, and entrepreneur. Each role influences the work I create and the direction I take.”

In addition, the talented artist plans to dive even deeper into her hyperrealism series while perfecting her routine and continuing her commissioned work.

“Art strengthens a community in heart and mind,” she says. “It gives people a way to express themselves, to be seen, and to connect with others. When art is accessible, it becomes a shared language that brings people together, reduces stress, and encourages curiosity. Art is not a luxury. It is a vital part of a healthy society. It supports emotional well-being, sparks imagination, and inspires growth. When a community invests in art, it invests in its people, its future, and its sense of identity.”