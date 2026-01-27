Save the date for these Valentine’s Day activities around town

Cute and snuggly, sweet and yummy lovebird cookies are just some of the offerings from The Crafty Piper, a local cottage bakery in Sugar Grove that creates custom-decorated cookies. (Photo provided by The Crafty Piper)

Now that you’ve got a date, how do you celebrate Valentine’s Day? Here are some great local options for when you’re out and about:

It’s a (skate) date!

After making reservations by Feb. 4, head to Funway Ultimate Entertainment Center, 1335 S. River St., Batavia, on Feb. 10 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. for Funway’s Valentine Skate Party. Enjoy dinner, roller skating and rentals, bowling and arcade specials, a prize for best formal attire and more.

www.funway.com

Running for love

It’s love at first stride at Waubonsie Lake Park, 998 Kautz Road, Aurora, on Sunday, Feb. 15, at 9 a.m. with the annual Couple Shuffle. This heart-pumping, Valentine-themed race is ideal for couples, as well as friends and families. Choose from 2-mile, 5K and 10K distances, or participate in the Kids Dash for children ages 10 and younger.

www.runsignup.com

Naughty yet nice

Stop into Lover’s Lane, 491 S. Randall Road, North Aurora, and meet with a romance specialist. Explore an unmatched selection of lingerie, adult toys and gifts, and spice up Valentine’s Day by discovering what excites you and your partner.

www.loverslane.com

Cute cookies for couples

Cute and snuggly, sweet and yummy lovebird cookies are just some of the offerings from The Crafty Piper, a local cottage bakery in Sugar Grove that creates custom-decorated cookies.

www.thecraftypiper.com

Heart-shaped pies to try

How about a pie in the shape of a pizza with all the toppings you love? Many franchise pizzerias offer heart-shaped pizzas for Valentine’s Day, including Lou Malnati’s, Giordano’s, Pizza Hut and Papa Johns. Local favorites, including Paisano’s in Elburn and Sugar Grove and Salerno’s on the Fox in St. Charles, also make pies shaped like the main organ of your cardiovascular system.

www.paisanospizzagrill.com, www.salernosonthefox.com

Slide(r) in closer

Onions often call for breath mints, but at White Castle, they’re the aphrodisiac during a hot date. For the 35th year, couples can dine over the deliciousness of rehydrated, dehydrated onions cooked with little beef patties to perfection on a griddle. The White Castle at 1219 Lake St., Aurora, becomes a Love Castle on Feb. 14. Enjoy hostess seating, tableside service, festive décor and an unforgettable memory. Reserve your spot before they sell out.

www.whitecastle.com

Giggles and guffaws

Couples looking to laugh out loud can head to the Comedy Vault in Batavia on Valentine’s Day weekend to see the dry, dark stand-up of Francis Ellis. There’s a good chance you’ve seen him on Netflix’s Tires, Barstool Sports or Don’t Tell Comedy. Ellis performs Friday and Saturday with shows at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

www.comedyvaultbatavia.com

Burn up the dance floor

The couple that plays together stays together, and there’s nothing more fun than dancing with the one you love. Learn partnership dances at Fred Astaire, from the waltz, tango, cha-cha and salsa to country-western, swing and club dancing. If you want to learn to dance with a partner, you can be ready in time for Valentine’s Day.

www.fredastaire.com

With your little love

Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora, is hosting a Princess Tea Party on Feb. 7 with two sessions at 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Guests will sing, dance and craft with special princess visitors at this royal Valentine’s celebration, which includes lunch, tea and entertainment. All children must be accompanied by an adult, and registration is required for all attendees.

www.foxvalleyparkdistrict.org

A massage of love

Find unity, connection and collective calm at Sage Healing Collective with a couples massage in a private spa room at 525 S. Tyler Road, Suite S, St. Charles. Enjoy side-by-side massages designed for relaxation and reconnection.

www.sagehealingcollective.com

The key to a man’s heart is through his stomach

Many upscale restaurants in Kane County will be open and offering special menus throughout Valentine’s Day weekend. Check individual restaurant websites for details and reservations.

Put your heart on quality paper

In a world of constant screens, consider giving your partner a handwritten love letter in a beautiful card or on fine stationery. You’ll find plenty of options at local shops, including Hallmark Gold Crown in North Aurora and Little Green Apple in Geneva.www.hallmark.com, www.littlegreenapple.com